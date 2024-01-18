Jana Kramer is rocking a sparkly and sentimental new accessory. The Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast host flashed a new bauble on Instagram while explaining its heartfelt significance.

In a Q&A session with fans, Kramer answered a question about why she had stacked a bejeweled band with her engagement ring before tying the knot with her fiancé, Allan Russell. (Earlier in the Q&A, Kramer and Allan both confirmed that they have no immediate plans to actually walk down the aisle.)

In her response about the ring, Kramer offered fans a closer look at the trinket and shared that it featured the birth stones of all three of her children. The 40-year-old star welcomed her first child with Russell, son Roman James Russell, on Nov. 13. She also shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

"The band right here is a push present that Allan gave me when I had Roman," she shared. "So those are the birth stones of all three of my babies, and I love it."

Jana Kramer / Instagram

Kramer previously put Russell on the spot when she relayed a question about when the couple would be getting married.

"Hey, babe, when are we getting married?" she asked an unsuspecting Russell.

Bewildered, the Scottish former soccer player paused before deadpanning, "Um, tomorrow at 12 noon."

Kramer burst into a laugh and replied, "Sounds great. See you there."

She also shared a heart-tugging video of Russell playing with their newborn, sweetly chatting and urging him to smile. In her remarks, Kramer noted that baby Roman looks like "his daddy for sure."

Jana Kramer / Instagram

Back in September, ET spoke with a then-pregnant Kramer about wedding planning.

"It's kind of stressful," Kramer told ET while at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. "We have the baby in eight weeks, we just moved into a new house there's just a lot going on. My new book, New Chapter."

Kramer admitted that she considered something intimate, but her love for Russell made her change her plans.

"It's a lot because at first I was just like, 'Let's elope.' We both had weddings. But for me, I want to marry this man so bad. It's the one I really want to marry. I want that moment."

Jana Kramer attends iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia - Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

One month after giving birth, Kramer stepped out looking fabulous at the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pal Jessie James Decker, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, couldn't help hyping up the postpartum mama with a hilarious comment on her Instagram post.

"R u kidding me🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 girrrrrrl I’m gonna be in an adult diaper still at this point Hahahah !!! Damnnnnnnnn u rockkkkinnnn it🔥🔥🔥🔥," Decker cracked.

As the year drew to a close, the One Tree Hill alum reflected on her whirlwind 2023, which was filled with "so much love and blessings."

"Of course there were hard times and areas that I hope to pursue harder in 2024," she wrote on social media. "I feel so grateful for that next chapter. And I hope it gives hope to those that have been through some of the same things in the past that it'll all work out and be more beautiful than you could have ever imagined. Anything can happen in a year, in a day, in a moment... believe that good things are on the way."

