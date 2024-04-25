Janet Jackson is looking back on her film career and there's one role she admits she wishes she didn't pass on.

On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the GRAMMY-winning singer sat down with Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews -- after making a surprise entrance.

After the shock wore off, the "Rhythm Nation" singer sat down with the hosts, where she revealed that she almost played an iconic superhero.

As a picture of Jackson in an all-leather look from the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (that included a cleavage-bearing trench coat) Mathews asked if she was set to appear in The Matrix.

Janet Jackson and Drew Barrymore reveals the movie roles they passed up. - Ash Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

"No," Jackson replied, adding that she couldn't remember the film but did know the actress who got the role after she turned it down.

"It was, this is horrible," Jackson expressed. "I can't remember the film but Halle Berry played Storm."

"X-Men," Barrymore exclaimed.

"I couldn't, because I was just embarking on the Janet tour," Jackson added. "But I think that's what you're confusing it with. It wasn't the The Matrix."

Janet Jackson revealed that she passed on X-Men and not The Matrix despite her iconic all-leather look from the 2000 VMAs. - Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Berry played the iconic superhero in the film adaptations of the comic book, X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Over the course of her career, Jackson has famously starred on the sitcom Good Times, and such films as Poetic Justice, The Nutty Professor: The Klumps, and Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married, and Why Did I Get Married TOO?

Barrymore, who was a fellow child star, shared that there was one big role that she didn't take, because she went on to star in another film -- that was a different direction.

"It's so hard when you like are thinking of doing a film and then you don't end up doing it," Barrymore said. "I have so many of those experiences. I've never said this out loud, Boogie Nights. There was a moment where we were talking about Boogie Nights and I think it's when I went and did Ever After [A Cinderella Story] and I went in a very different direction."

Boogie Nights starred Mark Wahlberg as adult film star Dirk Diggler. The film also starred Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds and Heather Graham. Barrymore did not share which role she was considering.

Drew Barrymore shares she passed on Boogie Nights to star in Ever After. - 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

While it's been over a decade since Jackson appeared on the big screen, she's not opposed to making her return.

When asked if she would return to film, Jackson replied, "I would for sure."

In the meantime, Jackson, 57, is set to embark on tour starting in June. Last year, ET spoke with Jackson as she celebrated 50 years in the music industry.

"I started young but it means a great deal to me to still have God allow me to do what it is that I do," she said. "I'm so appreciative. And for the people to still be interested to come and see what it is that I do, that we do. I'm very, very fortunate and very appreciative."

