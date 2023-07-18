Jason Aldean is getting some backlash for his new controversial track, "Try That in a Small Town," which some critics describe as tone-deaf and divisive.

Just days after he ran off stage in Hartford, Connecticut, after what he said was the result of heat exhaustion, the 46-year-old country singer is sparking backlash over the pro-gun lyrics to his new track, as well as the images depicted in the song's music video.

Some of his more incendiary lyrics include, "Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they're gonna round up / Well, that s**t might fly in the city, good luck / Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / You cross that line, it won't take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don't / Try that in a small town."

Aldean further stoked the flames with the music video, whose backdrop included an American flag displayed on the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee -- the site of the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate. Some of the more inflammatory images used in the music video included interlacing clips of protestors vandalizing cities in the wake of police brutality and racial unrest during the height of the pandemic. His lyrics seemingly endorses "good ol' boys, raised up right" taking matters into their own hands by "taking care of our own."

ET has reached out to Aldean for comment. The singer, who is no stranger to controversy, posted his music video on Instagram and explained his message.

"When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of 'we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other,'" he wrote in his caption. "It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y'all know that u are not alone in feeling that way."

The track and its music video have been met with mixed reaction. One Aldean fan tweeted, "You have to try hard to be offended at this," while an Aldean critic countered with, "I just watched/heard about 45 seconds of the new Jason Aldean video/song and it is absolute right wing propaganda. 'try that in a small town, we take care of our own' ok well the small town my wife grew up in knew of abuse and no one did anything."

Aldean survived a deadly mass shooting when he was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017 in Las Vegas, where 58 concertgoers were killed and nearly 500 others injured in the tragic shooting.

Six months after he survived the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, Aldean told ET about how the devastating attack affected him, explaining, "I think it makes you kinda grow up in a lot of ways."

Just over a year later, in November 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California, a lone gunman entered the Borderline Bar & Grill, which was hosting college country night, and sprayed bullets with his .45-caliber pistol, killing 12 people. Aldean, appearing on SiriusXM's CMA Awards Radio, explained that gun violence is so prevalent in this country he's essentially become immune to the tragedies.

"I hate to say this but it's almost not surprising anymore," he explained at the time. "It happens so often ... But that's how ridiculous I feel it is. It's almost like I'm not even shocked anymore when I wake up and hear that because it seems like it's happening all the time, which is the saddest thing."

