J.Crew Is Having A Major Sale on Summer Picks

J.Crew fans, make room in your wardrobe. The retailer is having a huge sale event. Shop the selection of summer picks for up to 60% off and don't forget to take an extra 15% off with promo code EXTRA.

You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including men's suiting, flats, dress options, pants and so much more, including best-sellers. It's like Black Friday in summer! Note, select items are final sale items.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew sale.

Cotton-Linen Button-Front Midi Dress J.Crew Cotton-Linen Button-Front Midi Dress This breezy button-front linen dress with waist tie is perfect for warm weather as a swim cover-up or full outfit. $106 (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

The Carryall Tote J.Crew The Carryall Tote An elegant everyday tote made from soft leather. It comes with a matching pouch! $120 (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Long No. 2 Pencil Sequined Skirt J.Crew Long No. 2 Pencil Sequined Skirt This red striped sequined midi skirt immediately caught our eye, and it's 65% off the original price. Style it with a crisp white button-down or a plain tee for dinner and drinks. $173 (REGULARLY $248) Buy Now

Dalton Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool J.Crew Dalton Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool If you're heading back to the office, you won't miss a beat in this polished and timeless wool blazer. $230 (REGULARLY $268) Buy Now

Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft Hurry! There are only a few sizes left of this popular quilted lightweight cocoon jacket. $95 (REGULARLY $188) Buy Now

Bennet Unstructured Leather Mules J.Crew Bennet Unstructured Leather Mules A pair of slip-on mules that go with every outfit is a wardrobe staple. $85 (REGULARLY $138) Buy Now

