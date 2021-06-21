Shopping

J.Crew Prime Day Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles

By ETonline Staff
J.Crew fans, make room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your summer staples for less this year, look no further than the retailer's End of Season Sale where sale styles are currently an extra 50% off with code BESTSALE

You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including men's suiting, flats, dress options, pants and so much more, including best-sellers. It's like Black Friday in summer! Note, select items are final sale items.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew sale.

Cotton-Linen Button-Front Midi Dress
J.Crew Cotton-Linen Button-Front Midi Dress
J.Crew
Cotton-Linen Button-Front Midi Dress
This breezy button-front linen dress with waist tie is perfect for warm weather as a swim cover-up or full outfit. 
$53 (REGULARLY $118)
The Carryall Tote
J.Crew The Carryall Tote
J.Crew
The Carryall Tote
An elegant everyday tote made from soft leather. It comes with a matching pouch! 
$65 (REGULARLY $168)
Long No. 2 Pencil Sequined Skirt
J.Crew Long No. 2 Pencil Sequined Skirt
J.Crew
Long No. 2 Pencil Sequined Skirt
This red striped sequined midi skirt immediately caught our eye, and it's 65% off the original price. Style it with a crisp white button-down or a plain tee for dinner and drinks. 
$87 (REGULARLY $248)
10" Highest-Rise Toothpick Jean in Saybrook Wash
J.Crew 10" Highest-Rise Toothpick Jean in Saybrook Wash
J.Crew
10" Highest-Rise Toothpick Jean in Saybrook Wash
Get a huge discount on this best-selling high-waist skinny jean.
$30 (REGULARLY $128)
Dalton Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool
J.Crew Dalton Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool
J.Crew
Dalton Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool
If you're heading back to the office, you won't miss a beat in this polished and timeless wool blazer. 
$115 (REGULARLY $268)
Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew
Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
Hurry! There are only a few sizes left of this popular quilted lightweight cocoon jacket. 
$85 (REGULARLY $188)
Bennet Unstructured Leather Mules
J.Crew Bennet Unstructured Leather Mules
J.Crew
Bennet Unstructured Leather Mules
A pair of slip-on mules that go with every outfit is a wardrobe staple. 
$47 (REGULARLY $138)

