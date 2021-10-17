J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles at Its Big Fall Event

J.Crew fans, it's time to make some room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your fall staples for less this year, look no further than the retailer's Big Fall Event. The brand known for its casual-chic clothing is offering 40% off your entire order through October 18. All you have to do it use the promo code GOBIG at checkout.

There's a second way to save, too! You can enjoy an extra 50% off sale items and another 60% off select sale items with the same promo code GOBIG. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping. You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including sweaters, men's suits, flats, dress options, pants and so much more, including best-sellers. It's like Black Friday in October! Note, select items are final sale items.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew sale.

