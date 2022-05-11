J.Crew Swimsuits Are an Extra 50% Off Right Now: Here's The Best Styles for Summer
Gearing up for spring and the warmer summer days ahead brings amazing deals from all our favorite brands — including cool-casual J.Crew. Right now, its Spring Sale is offering 40% off new arrivals on spring fashion including dresses, shoes, kids' essentials, accessories, and men's tees. J.Crew also included its entire women's swimsuit collection in the sale with prices as little as $20. To top that off, select spring styles and clearance markdowns are also included in the spring sale offering up to 50% off sale styles and an extra 25% off your full purchase— just make sure to use the promo code 48HOURS for the additional savings.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you.
Ahead, shop our top picks from the J.Crew Swim sale.
This perfect bikini for a summer vacation. If you love a halter neckline then this bathing suit is definitely for you.
This summery print takes this simple one-piece bathing suit to the next level. It can easily be paired with linen pants and sandals for a cute casual when you're not in the pool or ocean.
A super cute, fun, and comfortable knotted bathing suit made with a retro scrunchie fabric.
From their newest capsule, this active swim top was made for all things water sports related — Swimming, surfing, paddling and more.
An elevated string bikini featuring beaded strap details and offering minimal coverage. This makes it the perfect swimsuit for tanning.
A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. This swimsuit is also available in 11 different solid colors.
Mix and match your favorite bikini bottoms with this flattering and supportive bikini top
Elle Woods wouldn't think twice about adding this to her cart. If you aren't a "pink person" then score this one-piece in any of the other five colors.
We love this '90s throwback bikini. This new arrival has an underwire top and high-cut bottoms for all the feels from the last century. Shop now to get this swimsuit at an amazing deal.
Also, check out our top spring picks from the J.Crew sale.
A lightweight and breathable pair of beach shorts that can be paired with any style bathing suit .
We love how this dress combines cute '90s prints with cutouts you'll be seeing in spring and summer 2022.
Get ready for tube top season. This new arrival comes in three colors.
Don't be fooled by the pretty paisley print — this dress isn't just for block parties and going to the beach. It's so comfy you'll catch yourself wearing it everywhere without realizing it.
A cute dress perfect for a birthday party.
A simple sandal perfect for those beach days. Shop these sandals in either of the six colors.
Soft and lightweight with a collegiate touch.
A low-rise jean with the right amount of slouch. Pair these boyfriend jeans with pumps, sandals or sneakers for spring.
A durable and bold t-shirt to take on your travels.
