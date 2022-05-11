Shopping

J.Crew Swimsuits Are an Extra 50% Off Right Now: Here's The Best Styles for Summer 

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
J.Crew Spring Sale 2022
J.Crew

Gearing up for spring and the warmer summer days ahead brings amazing deals from all our favorite brands — including cool-casual J.Crew. Right now, its Spring Sale is offering 40% off new arrivals on spring fashion including dresses, shoes, kids' essentials, accessories, and men's tees. J.Crew also included its entire women's swimsuit collection in the sale with prices as little as $20. To top that off, select spring styles and clearance markdowns are also included in the spring sale offering up to 50% off sale styles and an extra 25% off your full purchase— just make sure to use the promo code 48HOURS for the additional savings.

Shop J.Crew's Sale 

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you. 

Ahead, shop our top picks from the J.Crew Swim sale. 

Square Halter Bikini Top in Painted Block Print
Square Halter Bikini Top in Painted Block Print
J.Crew
Square Halter Bikini Top in Painted Block Print

This perfect bikini for a summer vacation. If you love a halter neckline then this bathing suit is definitely for you.

$68TOP: $45
$58BOTTOMS: $35
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece in Seersucker
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece in Seersucker
J.Crew
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece in Seersucker

This summery print takes this simple one-piece bathing suit to the next level. It can easily be paired with linen pants and sandals for a cute casual when you're not in the pool or ocean.

$128$100
Scrunchie Knotted Scoopneck Bikini Top
Scrunchie Knotted Scoopneck Bikini Top
J.Crew
Scrunchie Knotted Scoopneck Bikini Top

A super cute, fun, and comfortable knotted bathing suit made with a retro scrunchie fabric. 

$78TOP: $60
$68BOTTOMS: $50
Active Longline Swim Top
Active Longline Swim Top
J.Crew
Active Longline Swim Top

From their newest capsule, this active swim top was made for all things water sports related — Swimming, surfing, paddling and more.

$75$55
Beaded String Bikini Top
Beaded String Bikini Top
J.Crew
Beaded String Bikini Top

An elevated string bikini featuring beaded strap details and offering minimal coverage. This makes it the perfect swimsuit for tanning.

$78TOP: $30
$68BOTTOMS: $30
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece
J.Crew
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece

A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. This swimsuit is also available in 11 different solid colors.

$118$100
Ribbed Cross-back Underwire Bikini Top
Ribbed Cross-back Underwire Bikini Top
J.Crew
Ribbed Cross-back Underwire Bikini Top

Mix and match your favorite bikini bottoms with this flattering and supportive bikini top

$75$60
Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece
Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece
J.Crew
Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece

Elle Woods wouldn't think twice about adding this to her cart. If you aren't a "pink person" then score this one-piece in any of the other five colors. 

$118$80
1993 Bikini in Ratti Prism Floral
J.Crew 1993 Bikini in Ratti Prism Floral
J.Crew
1993 Bikini in Ratti Prism Floral

We love this '90s throwback bikini. This new arrival has an underwire top and high-cut bottoms for all the feels from the last century. Shop now to get this swimsuit at an amazing deal.

$88TOP: $46
$75BOTTOMS: $21

Also, check out our top spring picks from the J.Crew sale.  

Cotton Voile Ruffle Beach Short
Cotton Voile Ruffle Beach Short
J.Crew
Cotton Voile Ruffle Beach Short

A lightweight and breathable pair of beach shorts that can be paired with any style bathing suit . 

$50$45
Cutout Drapey Dress in Starry Swirl
Cutout Drapey Dress in Starry Swirl
J.Crew
Cutout Drapey Dress in Starry Swirl

We love how this dress combines cute '90s prints with cutouts you'll be seeing in spring and summer 2022. 

$128$100
Broken-in Jersey Strapless Smocked Top
Broken-in Jersey Strapless Smocked Top
J.Crew
Broken-in Jersey Strapless Smocked Top

Get ready for tube top season. This new arrival comes in three colors. 

$40$24
Collection Halter Cutout Dress in Ratti Pacific Paisley
J.Crew Collection Halter Cutout Dress in Ratti Pacific Paisley
J.Crew
Collection Halter Cutout Dress in Ratti Pacific Paisley

Don't be fooled by the pretty paisley print — this dress isn't just for block parties and going to the beach. It's so comfy you'll catch yourself wearing it everywhere without realizing it. 

$278$200
Girls' Puff-sleeve Rainbow Seersucker Dress
Girls' Puff-sleeve Rainbow Seersucker Dress
J.Crew
Girls' Puff-sleeve Rainbow Seersucker Dress

A cute dress perfect for a birthday party.

$80$64
Sorrento Thong Sandals
Sorrento Thong Sandals
J.Crew
Sorrento Thong Sandals

A simple sandal perfect for those beach days. Shop these sandals in either of the six colors.

$80$50
Short-sleeve Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt
Short-sleeve Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt
J.Crew
Short-sleeve Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt

Soft and lightweight with a collegiate touch. 

$70$54
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash
J.Crew
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash

A low-rise jean with the right amount of slouch. Pair these boyfriend jeans with pumps, sandals or sneakers for spring.

$148$100
Relaxed Heritage Cotton T-shirt
Relaxed Heritage Cotton T-shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed Heritage Cotton T-shirt

A durable and bold t-shirt to take on your travels.

$50$40

