J.Crew Swimsuits Are an Extra 50% Off: Shop the Best Styles for Summer
Summer and warmer days are here and with that, brings amazing deals from all our favorite brands — including cool-casual J.Crew. Right now, its Summer Sale Event is offering up to 50% off summer fashion including dresses, shoes, kids' essentials, accessories, and men's tees. J.Crew also included its entire women's swimsuit collection in the sale with markdowns offering an extra 50% off select swim sale styles — just make sure to use the promo code SPLASH for the additional savings.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you.
Ahead, shop our top picks from the J.Crew Swim Sale Event.
This vibrant bikini has an adjustable top and high-waisted bottoms so you can feel modestly flirty.
This flattering one-piece has a classic gingham print and is partially made from recycled materials.
Mix and match your favorite bikini bottoms with this flattering and supportive bikini top
Elle Woods wouldn't think twice about adding this to her cart. If you aren't a "pink person" then score this one-piece in any of the other five colors.
We love this '90s throwback bikini top. This underwire top has all the feels from the last century.
An elevated string bikini featuring beaded strap details and offering minimal coverage. This makes it the perfect swimsuit for tanning.
This perfect bikini for a summer vacation. If you love a halter neckline then this bathing suit is definitely for you.
A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. This swimsuit is also available in 11 different solid colors.
This active swim top was made for all things water sports related — Swimming, surfing, paddling and more.
A super cute, fun, and comfortable knotted bathing suit made with a retro scrunchie fabric.
This summery print takes this simple one-piece bathing suit to the next level. It can easily be paired with linen pants and sandals for a cute casual when you're not in the pool or ocean.
