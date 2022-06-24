Summer and warmer days are here and with that, brings amazing deals from all our favorite brands — including cool-casual J.Crew. Right now, its Summer Sale Event is offering up to 50% off summer fashion including dresses, shoes, kids' essentials, accessories, and men's tees. J.Crew also included its entire women's swimsuit collection in the sale with markdowns offering an extra 50% off select swim sale styles — just make sure to use the promo code SPLASH for the additional savings.

Shop J.Crew's Sale

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the J.Crew Swim Sale Event.

Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece J.Crew Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece Elle Woods wouldn't think twice about adding this to her cart. If you aren't a "pink person" then score this one-piece in any of the other five colors. $118 $70 Buy Now

