J.Crew Swimsuits Are an Extra 70% Off: Shop the Best Styles for Summer 

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
J.Crew Spring Sale 2022
J.Crew

The summer season brings amazing deals from all your favorite brands, including the cool-casual line from J.Crew.  Right now, the J.Crew Summer Sale Event is offering up to 70% off summer fashion including dresses, shoes, kids' essentials, accessories, and men's tees. J.Crew also included its entire women's swimsuit collection in the sale with markdowns offering an extra 70% off select swim sale styles — just make sure to use the promo code SHOPSALE for the additional savings. 

Shop J.Crew's Sale 

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you. 

Ahead, shop our top picks from the J.Crew Swim Sale Event. 

Sweetheart Bikini in Ratti Golden Paisley
Sweetheart Bikini in Ratti Golden Paisley
J.Crew
Sweetheart Bikini in Ratti Golden Paisley

This vibrant bikini has an adjustable top and high-waisted bottoms so you can feel modestly flirty.

$88TOP: $21
$78BOTTOMS: $19
V-Neck One-Piece in Gingham
V-Neck One-Piece in Gingham
J.Crew
V-Neck One-Piece in Gingham

This flattering one-piece has a classic gingham print and is partially made from recycled materials.

$118$20
Ribbed Cross-back Underwire Bikini Top
Ribbed Cross-back Underwire Bikini Top
J.Crew
Ribbed Cross-back Underwire Bikini Top

Mix and match your favorite bikini bottoms with this flattering and supportive bikini top

$75$18
Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece
Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece
J.Crew
Ruched Shoulder-tie One-piece

Elle Woods wouldn't think twice about adding this to her cart. If you aren't a "pink person" then score this one-piece in any of the other five colors. 

$118$26
Beaded String Bikini Bottom
Beaded String Bikini Top
J.Crew
Beaded String Bikini Bottom

An elevated string bikini featuring beaded strap details and offering minimal coverage. This makes it the perfect swimsuit for tanning.

$68$15
Square Halter Bikini Top in Painted Block Print
Square Halter Bikini Top in Painted Block Print
J.Crew
Square Halter Bikini Top in Painted Block Print

This perfect bikini for a summer vacation. If you love a halter neckline then this bathing suit is definitely for you.

$68TOP: $16
$58BOTTOMS: $13
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece
J.Crew
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece

A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. This swimsuit is also available in 11 different solid colors.

$118$24
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece in Seersucker
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece in Seersucker
J.Crew
Ruched One-shoulder One-piece in Seersucker

This summery print takes this simple one-piece bathing suit to the next level. It can easily be paired with linen pants and sandals for a cute casual when you're not in the pool or ocean.

$128$31
Scoopneck Liberty Bikini
Scoopneck Liberty Bikini
J. Crew
Scoopneck Liberty Bikini

This '80s-inspired bikini style is just right for the beach. For a streamlined fit with little coverage in the back, the bikini top fits like a sports bra and the bottom fits higher on the hips and waist. 

$85
$75
Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
Ruched bandeau one-piece
J. Crew
Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

This simple and elegant swimsuit is true to size and features a skinny detachable neck strap. 

$128$27

