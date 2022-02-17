Shopping

J.Crew's Presidents' Day Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Clothes, Coats, Shoes, and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Presidents' Day weekend is officially here, so now's the time to score the best deals on your favorite brands and retailers. For all J.Crew fans, if you’re looking for a winter refresh or to get a head start on your spring wardrobe, look no further than this J.Crew Presidents' Day Weekend Sale. The brand's winter-ready sale is offering 25% off full-priced styles and an extra 50% off sale styles all weekend long at their Winter Warm-Up Event. All you have to do is use the promo code WARMUP at checkout.

You can find thousands of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including sweaters, jackets, dresses, pants, swimwear, flats, boots, totes, and so much more, including best-sellers. You can score blouses and sweaters for as low as $35 and jeans for $50. To top it off, when you sign into your J.Crew rewards program account you will receive free shipping on your order.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew sale. 

Collared Satin-Back Crepe Popover Top
Collared Satin-Back Crepe Popover Top
J.Crew
Collared Satin-Back Crepe Popover Top
Whether you're looking for your back in the office outfits or a cute day-to-night blouse, this top is exactly what you need as it can be worn for any occasion.
$74$56
Cocoon Sweater-Blazer
Cocoon Sweater-Blazer
J.Crew
Cocoon Sweater-Blazer
Perfect for the in-between weather, this Sweater-Blazer will keep you stylish and warm.
$70$35
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash
J.Crew
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash
A low-rise jean with the right amount of slouch. You can pair these boyfriend jeans with boots, pumps or sneakers.
$148$50
Limited-Edition Tie-Back Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress
Limited-Edition Tie-Back Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress
J.Crew
Limited-Edition Tie-Back Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress
This '90s-inspired slip silhouette is the perfect look for the upcoming spring season.
$298$119
Tall Lug-Sole Rainboots
Tall Lug-Sole Rainboots
J.Crew
Tall Lug-Sole Rainboots
With the upcoming spring season and showers, be prepared with a pair of rainboots. These rainboots are also available in navy and green.
$51$25
High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Scuttle Wash
High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Scuttle Wash
J.Crew
High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Scuttle Wash
Crafted from organic cotton, these straight leg jeans are made in classic, petite and tall sizes.
$138$50
Large Montauk Tote
Large Montauk tote
J.Crew
Large Montauk Tote
A perfect, roomy tote made from canvas. You can add a monogram for a personal touch on this classic bag!
$128$71
Ribbed Double-Strap Bikini Top
Ribbed Double-Strap Bikini Top
J.Crew
Ribbed Double-Strap Bikini Top
From J.Crew's 100 percent sustainable swim collection, this ribbed swimsuit features removable padding giving you comfort and texture.
$69$52
$65$49
CROSS-FRONT CHEEKY BIKINI BOTTOM
Classic-Fit Chambray Shirtdress
Classic-Fit Chambray Shirtdress
J.Crew
Classic-Fit Chambray Shirtdress
With the multiple ways to wear this shirt-dress (with jeans, dressed up, tied up, etc), you'll always have the perfect outfit. 
$118$47
Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
A relaxed fit merino wool sweater. This Turtleneck Sweater is available in nine other colors.
$98$35
Sequin V-Back Dress
Sequin V-back dress
J.Crew
Sequin V-Back Dress
All eyes on your when you show up to the party in this red Sequin V-Back Dress.
$228$87
Knit Ribbed Sweater-Dress
Knit Ribbed Sweater-Dress
J.Crew
Knit Ribbed Sweater-Dress
$128$62

 

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend. 

