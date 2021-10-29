J.Crew's Sale Styles Are An Extra 50% Off -- Shop Fall Jackets, Sweaters and More
J.Crew fans, it's time to make some room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your fall staples for less this year, look no further than this weekend's sale where you can save an extra 50% on already marked down styles. The brand known for its casual-chic clothing is offering 50% off your entire order through November 1. All you have to do it use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.
There's also a second way to save! They're marking down their cozy winter favorites so you can enjoy up to 30% off sweaters, fleece and coats. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping. You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including sweaters, jackets, dresses, pants, flats, totes, and so much more, including best-sellers. It's like Black Friday in October! Note, select items are final sale items.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.
Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.
Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew sale.
