J.Crew's Sale Styles Are An Extra 50% Off -- Shop Fall Jackets, Sweaters and More

J.Crew fans, it's time to make some room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your fall staples for less this year, look no further than this weekend's sale where you can save an extra 50% on already marked down styles. The brand known for its casual-chic clothing is offering 50% off your entire order through November 1. All you have to do it use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.

There's also a second way to save! They're marking down their cozy winter favorites so you can enjoy up to 30% off sweaters, fleece and coats. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping. You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including sweaters, jackets, dresses, pants, flats, totes, and so much more, including best-sellers. It's like Black Friday in October! Note, select items are final sale items.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew sale.

High-Rise Peggy Tapered Jean
High-rise Peggy tapered jean in washed black
J.Crew
High-Rise Peggy Tapered Jean
Get a huge discount on this best-selling jean.
$138$28
Relaxed Turtleneck Poncho
Relaxed turtleneck poncho
J.Crew
Relaxed Turtleneck Poncho
There's nothing like a soft fall sweater poncho to keep you cozy.
$158$72
Large Montauk Tote
Large Montauk tote
J.Crew
Large Montauk Tote
A perfect, roomy tote made from canvas. You can add a monogram for a personal touch on this classic bag!
$128$38
Barn Jacket
Barn Jacket
J.Crew
Barn Jacket
With a modern twist on classic American workwear, this jacket is perfect for the upcoming fall days. 
$168$50
Eco Cupro Jogger Pant
Eco cupro jogger pant
J.Crew
Eco Cupro Jogger Pant
These durable, jogger-style pants are made to make your life easier.
$128$30
Cable-Knit Half-Zip Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
Cable-knit half-zip sweater in supersoft yarn
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Half-Zip Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
The trendy half-zip looks so soft and great for fall layering.
$138$97
Wide-Leg Sweater Pant
Wide-leg sweater pant
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Sweater Pant
Ideal for days when you want to look polished but still feel comfortable and cozy.
$98$69
Cashmere Ballet Slippers
Cashmere ballet slippers
J.Crew
Cashmere Ballet Slippers
Perfect for completing your head to toe cashmere look or just adding a little touch of luxury to your step!
$98$70

