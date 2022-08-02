Jennifer Aniston is the latest celeb to be seen sparkling with BaubleBar jewelry. While appearing on the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, the actress wore a stack of rings from the affordable fashion jewelry line. Aniston accessorized a black cut-out dress with a variety of stylish BaubleBar rings: a set of gold Maro rings, a Mini Alidia ring, and the Amelia Cubic Zirconia ring. Despite the last ring quickly selling out after being spotted on the The Morning Show star, all three rings are in stock and on sale, thanks to BaubleBar's major Friends and Family Sale.

Now through Sunday, August 7, you can shop BaubleBar's biggest sale ever to get 25% off everything — including all of the rings worn by Aniston. Just use the code FF25 to save on best-selling bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more.

Shop 25% off BaubleBar

Jennifer Aniston's Mini Alidia ring is similar to the cubic zirconia eternity rings that were also worn by Julia Roberts. Aniston wore the clear version, but the eternity band design is available in a variety of colors. Shop Aniston's exact BaubleBar rings below, and don't forget to check out the brand's Friends & Family Sale before your favorite styles sell out quickly.

