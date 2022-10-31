Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer is on sale during Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. The actress, who shared her baking adventures on Instagram for her #PretendCookingShow, was seen using the KitchenAid Hand Mixer while making cookies. Garner loves it so much she brings her hand mixer with her when traveling for work.

"Do I bring my measuring spoons and mixer from home when I travel? Yes. Yes, I do," she jokes in the video.

The KitchenAid staple is currently 27% off for $80 (regularly $110). Whether you're stirring cookie ingredients or whipping egg whites, this hand mixer will be your go-to kitchen gadget. It's selling out fast, so we suggest you hurry and score in one of the many colors!

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products that are on sale ahead of Black Friday, be sure to check out Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, Lizzo's fave leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, Selena Gomez's favorite knives, and so many more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Bakeware, Cookware and More Kitchen Essentials for Your Next Holiday Gathering

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchen Line Drops New Appliances and Cookware Set Ahead of The Holidays

Selena Gomez's Colorful Cookware Collection With Our Place Is On Sale: Get 25% Off Kitchen Essentials

Le Creuset Sale: Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron Cookware, Kitchen Gifts and More

Amazon Kitchen Appliance Sale: Deals on Dash Air Fryers & More

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022 Has Early Black Friday Savings on Olaplex, EltaMD, Laneige and More

Samsung Early Black Friday Sale 2022: Shop Samsung Week Deals on Galaxy S22 Phones, TVs, and More

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

Save Hundreds on Samsung Appliances at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday

The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are on Sale Ahead of Black Friday 2022