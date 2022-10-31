Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer Is On Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday 2022
Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer is on sale during Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. The actress, who shared her baking adventures on Instagram for her #PretendCookingShow, was seen using the KitchenAid Hand Mixer while making cookies. Garner loves it so much she brings her hand mixer with her when traveling for work.
"Do I bring my measuring spoons and mixer from home when I travel? Yes. Yes, I do," she jokes in the video.
The KitchenAid staple is currently 27% off for $80 (regularly $110). Whether you're stirring cookie ingredients or whipping egg whites, this hand mixer will be your go-to kitchen gadget. It's selling out fast, so we suggest you hurry and score in one of the many colors!
A quick, efficient, and compact mixer that will be essential during all of your holiday cooking and baking.
Opt for a handheld KitchenAid mixer. With 7 different speeds and a soft grip handle, this hand mixer makes it easier and faster to mix your favorite treats.
This popular KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier.
If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products that are on sale ahead of Black Friday, be sure to check out Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, Lizzo's fave leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, Selena Gomez's favorite knives, and so many more.
