Jennifer Lawrence isn't slowing down.

The pregnant Oscar winner bared a bit of her growing baby bump while strolling through the streets of New York City on Sunday.

Lawrence, 31, looked sporty in black spandex athletic gear as she headed to a workout session in Manhattan’s Downtown area, and the black top showed a bit of her bare baby bump.

Lawrence listened to headphones as she walked, and complimented her look with a pearl necklace and copper-colored shades.

Lawrence's rep first confirmed in early September that the actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island, in front of her celebrity pals including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller and more.

Following their 2019 engagement, which came after less than a year of dating, a source told ET that the pair had an "instant connection" after meeting through mutual friends. The source described Maroney -- a New York City-based art gallerist -- as "down to earth" as well as "fun, super social and a really hard worker."

