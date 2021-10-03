Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Black Crop Top During Stroll in NYC: Pic!
Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting, Kylie Jenner ‘Super Excited’ For…
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Watch Kris Jenner Cry Over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News
Derek Hough Shares His Top Picks for ‘DWTS’ Season 30 and Talks …
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s Flirty Red Carpet Moment Expl…
Olivia Munn Talks About the Two Tiny Loves In Her Life (Exclusiv…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Natalia Bryant Opens Up About Dad Kobe Bryant's Lasting Legacy i…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin's Prom Ni…
Watch the First Promo for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 and 'Statio…
Jennifer Lawrence isn't slowing down.
The pregnant Oscar winner bared a bit of her growing baby bump while strolling through the streets of New York City on Sunday.
Lawrence, 31, looked sporty in black spandex athletic gear as she headed to a workout session in Manhattan’s Downtown area, and the black top showed a bit of her bare baby bump.
Lawrence listened to headphones as she walked, and complimented her look with a pearl necklace and copper-colored shades.
Lawrence's rep first confirmed in early September that the actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island, in front of her celebrity pals including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller and more.
Following their 2019 engagement, which came after less than a year of dating, a source told ET that the pair had an "instant connection" after meeting through mutual friends. The source described Maroney -- a New York City-based art gallerist -- as "down to earth" as well as "fun, super social and a really hard worker."
Check out the video below for more on the actress' pregnancy news.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lawrence & Amy Schumer Attend Rally for Abortion Justice: Pic
Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Her Baby Bump While Out With Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out in NYC Following Pregnancy Announcement
'Don't Look Up' Trailer Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio
Related Gallery