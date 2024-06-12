Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are presenting a united front amid divorce rumors.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old singer and the 51-year-old actor were photographed separately entering the elementary school graduation ceremony of Affleck's 12-year-old son, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck was pictured with his mom, Chris Anne Boldt, while Lopez was seen walking in alone. Both stars were wearing their wedding rings.

Garner, 52 -- who also shares Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with the Argo actor -- was spotted at the graduation ceremony as well and grabbed lunch with the group after the event in Los Angeles. The family members ate at Baltaire Restaurant in Brentwood after the celebration.

The outing comes as Lopez and Affleck continue to face whispers of relationship issues, bolstered by the listing of their marital home just 13 months post-purchase. The couple quietly put up their $60 million Southern California home and Lopez has reportedly been looking at homes by herself.

Despite the rumors, the couple has been supportive of each other in public in recent weeks, even attending another ceremony for Affleck's oldest child. At the end of May, Affleck and Lopez were spotted walking into Violet's graduation party with a basket of purported gifts in tow, both wearing their rings.

They appear to be keeping up appearances, even as sources have told ET that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and her Academy Award-winning husband have been living separate lives.

A source told ET in mid-June, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

The source continued, "Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period." Lopez has two sisters, Lynda and Leslie Ann.

Affleck has similarly been leaning on his close friends, including Good Will Hunting co-writer Matt Damon, and family members during this time. A source shared that he is making his family his top priority at this time.

"Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner," the source said. "He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him."

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 after reconciling during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly two decades after they initially split just days before their 2003 wedding. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in February 2021 after other respective marriages to Garner and Marc Anthony.

In May, another source told ET that Affleck and Lopez were "continuing to take space from each other." Around the same time, one person close to the couple said that they were struggling to meet each other where they were. For Affleck, that meant coming to terms with Lopez's busy schedule.

"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," a source shared.

"Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing," another source said. "Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him."

