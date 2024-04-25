Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are mourning their late daughter. In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, the couple shared photos from their daughter, Isla Marie's, burial earlier this month.

The heartbreaking post features pictures of Isla's gravesite and from the somber ceremony.

"We love & miss you baby girl! Isla Marie Dillard. Laid to rest 4.19.2024," they captioned the post. "Isla (pronounced 'eye-la'), is a family name and means 'Devoted to God.' Marie is also a family name and means, 'Wished for Child and Beloved.'"

The couple's post also includes a video of the mourners singing at the service. In the caption, Jill and Derick shared, "The song we sang at Isla's graveside committal service is one that we sang to each of our children in the womb."

After sharing lyrics of the song, the couple explained, "'Jesus Loves Me' was written by Anna Bartlett Warner around 1860 and is said to have been spoken as a comfort for dying children."

Jill and Derick announced that their fourth child was stillborn earlier this month. The couple shares three sons: Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 1.

"Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby," they wrote. "Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

In a follow-up post, Jill and Derick shared photos from Isla Marie's memorial service, alongside which they wrote, "We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven."

Shortly thereafter, Jill and Derick shared even more pics, one of which revealed that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, was present at the service, despite their estrangement.

In a 2023 interview with ET, Jill spoke about her estranged relationship with her dad, alongside whom she starred on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

"My relationship with my dad on a daily basis, we don't have a whole lot of one-on-one contact at all right now, but we see each other at weddings or funerals or occasionally if there's a family function that we might choose to go to," she said. "That's what we've kind of had to put in place just to keep things healthier."

Even so, Jill told ET, "I'm sad about certain aspects of my relationship with my parents, but I'm hopeful moving forward. Not naive, but hopeful."

