Gucci's dinner in London was a stylish, star-studded affair.

Ahead of Wimbledon, the Italian fashion house hosted a private dinner on Wednesday for its global ambassador and other A-listers in London. Among the VIPs who joined Gucci's guest of honor and tennis star, Jannik Sinner, were Ryan Gosling, Joe Alwyn, Salma Hayek, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Poppy Delevingne.

Gosling, 43, dressed for the night at Mount St. Restaurant in a silk Gucci bowling shirt, white Gucci jeans and Converse trainers. He also accessorized with sunglasses, a seemingly popular choice among guests.

Ryan Gosling is seen arriving at a private dinner hosted by Gucci in honor of their global ambassador Jannik Sinner at Mount St. Restaurant on June 26 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil/WireImage

Alwyn, 33, had that James Dean daydream look in his eye wearing a pair of black sunglasses. He could never go out of style in his ivory shirt, black slacks and matching jacket.

His appearance comes on the heels of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's London shows, which have been attended by many famous faces, including her boyfriend, Travis Kelce -- who even joined the singer on stage -- and the royals.

Joe Alwyn is seen arriving at a private dinner hosted by Gucci in honor of their global ambassador Jannik Sinner at Mount St. Restaurant on June 26 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil/WireImage

ET exclusively reported on April 8, 2023 that Swift and Alwyn had broken up after six years of dating. At the time, ET learned that the breakup was amicable and "not dramatic." ET had been told that "the relationship had just run its course" and it's why Alwyn -- who started dating Swift in 2016 -- hadn't been seen at her Eras Tour shows.

Earlier this month, Alwyn broke his silence on their breakup, telling The Times, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."

Alwyn looked like he was living his best life on Wednesday, just like Hayek, 57, who stunned in an olive-green outfit. She wore a strict pencil skirt that hit at the knees and a matching jacket. She accessorized with hoop earrings, a white handbag and gold strappy high heels. The actress styled her hair down in loose waves.

Salma Hayek is seen arriving at a private dinner hosted by Gucci in honor of their global ambassador Jannik Sinner at Mount St. Restaurant on June 26 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil/WireImage

Bob Marley: One Love leading man Ben-Adir, 37, looked dapper in a gray suit with a white undershirt. He paired the look with black loafers.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is seen arriving at a private dinner hosted by Gucci in honor of their global ambassador Jannik Sinner at Mount St. Restaurant on June 26 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil/WireImage

Meanwhile, Delevingne, 38, who is the older sister of Cara, 31, looked radiant in a red romper, stilettos and black sunglasses.

Poppy Delevingne is seen arriving at a private dinner hosted by Gucci in honor of their global ambassador Jannik Sinner at Mount St. Restaurant on June 26 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil/WireImage

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

