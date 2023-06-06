Future celebrity chef? John Travolta shared a video on Monday of his daughter, Ella, working to recreate the famous Tom Cruise cake, which the Top Gun star reportedly sends to a long list of celebrities each year.

The cake, supposedly the White Chocolate Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, is a sour cream-based cake with coconut and white chocolate. Cruise is known to have sent the delicious package to celebrities across Hollywood, including Top Gun: Maverick co-stars Miles Teller and Jon Hamm, as well as Angela Bassett, James Corden, Kirsten Dunst, Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon and Rosie O'Donnell.

In Travolta's video, Ella, 23, stands in the kitchen as she prepares the cake, icing the top and covering it with coconut shavings. Travolta tastes the result, and expresses his enthusiastic approval. "Oh my god," he says. "This is delicious."

Ella also shared a piece with brother Benjamin, 12, who told her, "It's really good."

Ella is the second-eldest of Travolta's three children, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston. He and Preston's oldest child, son Jett, died at age 16 while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas in 2009. Preston died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Both Travolta and Ella posted Mother's Day tributes to her last month.

"Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," Travolta wrote beneath a video on Instagram. In the quick clip, an excited Preston is seen holding a box that has blue wood letters stuck to the top that spell out, "MOM."

Celebs commented on the sweet post, with Bravo's Andy Cohen posting heart emojis, while actress-writer Nia Vardalos wrote, "This is so gorgeous John. How lovely of you to share with us. ❤️"

Ella posted a black-and-white photo of her parents together, writing, "Happy Mothers Day to the most wonderful, funny, kind, caring, beautiful and brilliant mom a girl could ask for and to the most iconic duo I could ever dream of being raised by. So very thankful and filled with love on this day❤️."

In April 2022, Travolta also shared a touching tribute to Jett, who would have celebrated his 30th birthday.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," he wrote next to a black-and-white photo of him and his son.

Susan Boyle Reveals She Lost Her Ability to Speak After Suffering a Stroke This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta Gets Choked Up Introducing Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday in Las Vegas With Daughter Ella

Megan Fox and MGK's Engagement Status Is a 'Work in Progress' (Source)

Related Gallery