JoJo Announces Engagement to Actor Dexter Darden

JoJo is engaged! The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram Saturday to share that her boyfriend, Saved by the Bell reboot actor, Dexter Darden, popped the question while the couple were on vacation, earlier this month.
In the sweet post, JoJo revealed that Darden had flown out both their mothers and best friends for the surprise proposal, which took place during JoJo's birthday celebration on Dec. 20.
"Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!," the "Leave (Get Out)" singer excitedly wrote alongside a slideshow of photos chronicling the intimate moment.
"Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever," she continued. "And for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden."
The engagement announcement also featured a few snaps of JoJo's gorgeous, glittering diamond engagement ring, which she was seen showing off to her family and friends.
Darden commented on his fiancée's post, writing, "Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️."
Earlier this month, the 30-year-old actor honored JoJo for her birthday, sharing a touching tribute to the "woman I prayed for."
"Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo ! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can," Darden gushed in the caption, sharing a series of snapshots of the pair. "You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back! #happybirthday #loml."
"ILY BABY 😢🥺 thank u for always going above and beyond for me/ us," the "Lonely Hearts" vocalist wrote in response.
JoJo, who released new music in October, is planning to tour next year and recently competed on the fifth season of The Masked Singer as the Black Swan. She finished in second place with Nick Lachey coming in first.
