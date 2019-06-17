Jordyn Woods is speaking out as Keeping Up With the Kardashians prepares to air its two-part finale addressing the drama between Khloe and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In an exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier on Monday, Woods addressed the trailer for the upcoming two-part finale, explaining, "Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

The 21-year-old model also addressed how she thinks she'll be depicted in the coming episodes, sharing, "Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine."

Woods added that she's looking to move forward and past the drama. "Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

For her part, Woods has just been trying to live her life to the fullest. The reality star told ET she's been "staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy."

"I was on Grown-ish," Woods said, referring to her role in the Freeform sitcom. "That comes out next month, and, yeah, hopefully more stuff is coming soon."

"Hopefully, the sky’s the limit," Woods shared regarding her plans for the future. "[I'm] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me."

"I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible," Woods added.

Sunday's episode of KUWTK ended with an explosive teaser, promising the season finale will reveal how Khloe Kardashian found out that her then-boyfriend, Thompson, had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Woods.

Khloe emotionally tells Kylie in the clip, "I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

"It just sucks that it has to be so public," Khloe is then seen tearfully telling the reality show cameras in an emotional solo interview.

Woods previously told her own truth in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, admitting that she and Thompson kissed at a February house party, but it was "no passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me."

See more on Woods in the video below.

