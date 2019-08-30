Josie Canseco Gushes About 'the Right Man' Amid Brody Jenner Romance

Josie Canseco is celebrating love.

In a tweet on Thursday, the 22-year-old model gushed about how a good relationship can positively impact your life. Her musings on love come amid her romance with Brody Jenner, whom she just went Instagram official with earlier this week.

"the right man will make you glow💖," she wrote.

A day prior, Canseco also appeared to be thinking about love, simply tweeting a butterfly and a heart emoji.

the right man will make you glow💖 — Josie (@JosieCanseco) August 29, 2019

Just before a romance heated up between Canseco and the 36-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star, Jenner and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, announced their split. At the same time, Carter was spotted displaying some serious PDA with Miley Cyrus, who just called it quits with her husband, Liam Hemsworth. The two new couples even attended the same 2019 MTV VMAs after-party on Monday.

A source previously told ET that Jenner "remains friends with Kaitlynn, Miley and Liam" following the kiss between Carter and Cyrus, adding that he recently spoke to all three of them separately.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source said. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

The NYC party followed Jenner's birthday celebrations in L.A., for which Canseco -- and plenty of PDA -- was present at Nobu and TAO. A source recently told ET that Canseco and Jenner are definitely a couple. "Brody's in a really good space," the source said.

Watch the video below for more on Jenner and Canseco.

