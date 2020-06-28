Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up on PDA-Packed Road Trip

Justin and Hailey Bieber are on the move.

The couple left their Los Angeles home behind and headed to Utah over the weekend. The getaway comes soon after Hailey, 23, returned from a trip to Italy with friend Bella Hadid. She documented her road trip with Justin on Instagram.

Hailey shared three separate posts on social media, the first of which showcased her and Justin sharing a kiss upon their arrival in Utah. The pair also spent time relaxing by the pool and enjoying the Utah scenery.

"Went on a road trip pt. 1 💙," she captioned the slideshow. Part two of Hailey's photos featured more of her and Justin exploring outside.

Justin and Hailey's trip comes amid his lawsuit against two women who recently accused him of sexual assault. ET learned on Thursday that the singer is suing the women, known on social media as Danielle and Kadi, for $10 million each. In court documents, Bieber states the women's allegations are "factually impossible" and disputes the claims with documentary evidence and multiple witnesses.

The court papers state, "Bieber will not stand idly by while Defendants attempt to get attention and fame for themselves, by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in egregious criminal conduct by assaulting Defendants, and Bieber is therefore bringing this defamation/libel action to clear his name and set the record straight."

See more in the video below.

