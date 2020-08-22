Couples who match together, stay together. Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday. The "Yummy" singer and the 23-year-old model wore matching black evolvetogether face masks as they were photographed holding hands.

Hailey showed off her midriff in a green long-sleeve crop top with blue jeans and white mules. Her hair was slicked back in a tight bun. Justin, on his end, opted for a more casual look, which consisted of a lilac Drew House t-shirt, gray shorts, beanie and what appeared to be Kanye West's Yeezy Foam RNNR “Ararat” sneakers.

Earlier this month, the pair shared how he and Hailey have been spending their summer, after his tour was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that," the model quipped during a virtual panel discussion for PaleyFest LA about their YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

"We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," Justin added. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."

They also shared that they haven't been spending all their time at home as they've "been road tripping... just staying social distancing."

