Kaley Cuoco Says Her Baby Daughter Is Already 'Very Musical'

Kaley Cuoco's 9-month-old daughter, Matilda, is a bopper. As in, she bops to just about every song traveling to her little ears. What's more, she's also a tiny dancer!

The Flight Attendant star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday and shared what Christmas was like for her family. It was Matilda's first Christmas and, you guessed it, Cuoco spoiled her with a bunch of gifts. Too many gifts, actually, to the point where her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, had to ask if it's necessary when she can't even open her gifts.

The short answer, yes. All the gifts were needed because, after all, it was Matilda's first Christmas.

The holiday is a big deal for Cuoco, meaning Christmas lights, tree and music were seen and heard throughout the household, and it became very clear during this past holiday that Matilda, too, is a big fan of Christmas.

"She loved the tree. She loves music," Cuoco shared. "She's very musical. She wants to dance."

In fact, Matilda bops so much that Cuoco's resorted to calling it "The Matilda" dance move.

But to test just how much Matilda loves music, Cuoco had an idea.

"You know what, she loves music. So I thought, I wonder if I showed her the opening of [The] Big Bang [Theory] because it's such a fun song," Cuoco said. "So, I turned it on one day and she sat there, loved it!"

The segment then cut to video of Matilda dancing and clapping along to the catchy tune for the hit show on which Cuoco starred as Penny for 12 seasons.

"She loved it," the proud mom said. "She's into it. Like, she was really into it."

Matilda has also recently expanded her vocabulary.

"She's so precious. She is beyond. She just started saying, 'Uh, oh,' and it's the funniest thing," Cuoco said. "I'm convinced that she says it at the correct time. Like, something will drop or she'll hear something on TV and goes, 'Uh, oh.' She says, 'Uh, oh' all day long. I don't think she knows why she's saying 'Uh, oh,' but I think she's a genius like all moms do."

Motherhood hasn't been all rainbows and ponies, though. Cuoco, who welcomed Matilda in March after confirming her relationship with Pelphrey in 2022, recently shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she was mom shamed on an airplane because Matilda needs a sound machine to fall asleep.

And this is why she told ET last week why she doesn't take any mom advice from anyone.

"From the minute I even knew I was pregnant, I'm like, 'We're doing this our way,'" Cuoco told ET at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Role Play. "I feel like if I've learned anything, it's really, your child is your child and it's not like the next kid. And you, as a parent, are not like that parent, and what that child needs is not what my child needs."

RELATED CONTENT: