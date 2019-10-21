Karamo Brown's wedding is on the horizon, and the Queer Eye star is already getting some planning advice from a reputable source -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

After recently meeting and befriending the actress during a Jonas Brothers concert, Priyanka -- who's multiple lavish weddings to husband Nick Jonas made headlines last December -- apparently gave Karamo a ton of tips about his own nuptials.

"She had the wedding of the year! And the funny part is, I've been saying I'm modeling my wedding after hers, so the fact that we became friends [is crazy]," Karamo gushed to ET's Keltie Knight following Monday's Dancing With the Stars, where he was joined by his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

While Karamo didn't want to reveal all his cards when it comes to wedding planning with fiance Ian Jordan -- his boyfriend of nine years -- he did agree to reveal "one little, small tip" Priyanka offered.

"She said, 'Do it, and do it quick. Don't linger,'" Karamo recalled, which possibly referred to her own very short engagement to Nick. The pair got engaged in August 2018 and married less than four months later.

"I was like, 'Should I be rushing up my wedding date from what was planned?!'" Karamo joked. "Because, if Priyanka says to do it, you do it. But yeah, she gave me a whole bunch of tips, like, 'This is how you plan an epic wedding,' and I was just taking notes like you won't believe. I was literally taking notes after her husband's concert. And the funny part is, Nick was just right there, looking, and he just goes, 'Listen to her. Just listen. It's gonna be good.'"

However, before Karamo can really kick off the wedding planning, he's focusing on this season of DWTS, and fighting to win the Mirrorball trophy. Monday was a big week for Karamo, who not only wowed the judges with his and Jenna's contemporary routine -- set to "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi -- but also shared an emotional moment with his once-estranged father.

"This was wild for me. Never in my life did I think I would be on Dancing With the Stars, with my father, who didn't accept me because I was gay, and now we're in a journey of healing," Karamo told ET. "It blows my mind."

During a pre-taped package during week six of DWTS, Karamo revealed how his relationship with his father ended for more than a decade after he came out to his dad when he was 17. The estrangement was devastating for Karamo, but a number of years ago his father reached out, looking to apologize and to rebuild their relationship.

His father was in the audience on Monday, cheering his son on during his big night, and he even met Brown's future husband.

"My father and my fiance are literally backstage right now, hanging out, and I'm, like, blown away. Because that went from almost 10 to 15 years of us not talking to this being his first time in California, his first time meeting my fiance, and I'm just like, 'That's growth,'" he reflected.

For Karamo, his newly formed connection with his father goes to show, "If you love yourself and stay true to yourself, eventually those around you may come around. And if you have the heart to be open, try to accept them. That's what tonight was."

Karamo's emotional performance -- and his father's support! -- got him choked up after the dance. However, it was just one of many tearful moments during Monday's show, which also contained a truly shocking elimination.

The two couples at the bottom after week six were Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber as well as Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy -- who also happens to be Jenna's husband.

After the judges' voted, Sailor and Val ended up getting sent home, and the 21-year-old model couldn't stop crying as the show came to a close and her fellow castmates embraced her in a big hug.

"This show is more than just a dance competition, it's also a family," Karamo explained to ET. "That's why [you have Jenna] consoling Val and all of us rallying around Sailor, it's because we really love each other and you just get heartbroken when you see somebody leave."

While Jenna was excited that she and Karamo earned their highest scores of the season thus far, she admitted the exciting night was undoubtedly bittersweet.

"Of course I'm devastated for my husband, and for Sailor, she's just so sweet," Jenna shared. "I did not see that coming."

This incredibly surprising season of Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m ET/PT on NBC.

