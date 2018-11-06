Kate Beckinsale Spotted Kissing British Comedian Jack Whitehall

Looks like Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life!

On Saturday, the 45-year-old actress was snapped kissing comedian Jack Whitehall at Blind Dragon nightclub in Los Angeles, in pictures published by The Daily Mail. In the photos, 30-year-old Whitehall puts his arm around Beckinsale as she snuggles into him, and the two don't appear shy about showing lots of PDA.

Beckinsale was last linked to 23-year-old actor and comedian Matt Rife. Prior to her relationship with Rife, she split from director Len Wiseman after 11 years of marriage in November 2015. The actress also has a 19-year-old daughter, Lily, from her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen.

As for Whitehall, he was in a six-year relationship with Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan before they broke up last year.

Whitehall is an up-and-coming star in Hollywood, his latest film being The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. He's also in the upcoming film Jungle Cruise -- based on the Disneyland theme park ride -- starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The British star has also made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian -- he was named the King of Comedy at the 2012 British Comedy Awards.

Meanwhile, in September, Beckinsale revealed she was asked to play Wonder Woman before the role eventually went to Gal Gadot. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Beckinsale Fully Commits to Singing Prince’s ‘Kiss’ in Her Own Carpool Karaoke

Kate Beckinsale Adorably Attempts to Recreate 'Serendipity' Elevator Scene

See the Hilarious Gift Kate Beckinsale Gave Sarah Silverman to Help Her Get Over Michael Sheen Breakup

Related Gallery