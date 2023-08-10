It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of beauty gurus and TikTok, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Monday, August 14, all Kate Somerville skin care kits are on sale to help revamp your regimen. You can get 20% off every best-selling bundle for beautiful, healthy skin. Just use code EXTRA20 at checkout to unlock the savings.

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skincare journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From a stressed skin recovery kit to wrinkle warriors, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending treatments such as the ExfoliKate Cleanser, Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our picks for the best deals on Kate Somerville skin care kits — available this weekend only.

ExfoliKate All Over Glow Kit Kate Somerville ExfoliKate All Over Glow Kit Meet the holy grail duo for face and body. Best-in-class ingredients for face and body exfoliate, hydrate, smooth and polish delicate facial skin as well as hard-to-smooth body patches without leaving skin feeling dry, tight or stripped. $115 $92 WITH CODE EXTRA20 Shop Now

Goat Milk Duo Kate Somerville Goat Milk Duo This set features a full-size duo of Kate's celeb-loved goat milk products, including Kate’s iconic creamy cleanser and nourishing face cream. When used as a daily routine, you’ll experience softer, more hydrated, refreshed-looking skin. $85 $68 WITH CODE EXTRA20 Shop Now

3-Piece Advanced Anti-Aging Set Kate Somerville 3-Piece Advanced Anti-Aging Set Transform the comprehensive signs of aging with Kate’s Peptide-rich clinical age repair trio designed to smooth fine lines and deep wrinkles, improve skin luminosity and firmness, and dramatically smooth, lift and depuff the delicate eye area. $326 $261 WITH CODE EXTRA20 Shop Now

Kate's Wrinkle Warrior Duo Kate Somerville Kate's Wrinkle Warrior Duo Kate’s Wrinkle Warrior duo features her super hydrating serum + moisturizer makeup primer and multi-tasking eye gel formulated with Hyaluronic Acid for visibly smoother, plumper, dewy-looking skin. $126 $100 WITH CODE EXTRA20 Shop Now

Stressed Skin Recovery Kit Kate Somerville Stressed Skin Recovery Kit The DeliKate collection is made to provide instant and lasting relief for days when skin is stressed, irritated, or tight. This trio includes a calming cleanser, soothing serum and restorative cream to hydrate and relieve troubled skin while promoting a healthy skin barrier. $154 $123 WITH CODE EXTRA20 Shop Now

