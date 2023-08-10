Beauty & Wellness

Kate Somerville Skin Care Kits Are 20% Off, But Only This Weekend: Shop Our Top Picks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville

It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of beauty gurus and TikTok, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Monday, August 14, all Kate Somerville skin care kits are on sale to help revamp your regimen. You can get 20% off every best-selling bundle for beautiful, healthy skin. Just use code EXTRA20 at checkout to unlock the savings. 

Shop Kate Somerville Kits

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skincare journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From a stressed skin recovery kit to wrinkle warriors, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending treatments such as the ExfoliKate Cleanser, Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our picks for the best deals on Kate Somerville skin care kits — available this weekend only.

ExfoliKate All Over Glow Kit
ExfoliKate All Over Glow Kit
Kate Somerville
ExfoliKate All Over Glow Kit

Meet the holy grail duo for face and body. Best-in-class ingredients for face and body exfoliate, hydrate, smooth and polish delicate facial skin as well as hard-to-smooth body patches without leaving skin feeling dry, tight or stripped.

$115$92
WITH CODE EXTRA20
Goat Milk Duo
Goat Milk Duo
Kate Somerville
Goat Milk Duo

This set features a full-size duo of Kate's celeb-loved goat milk products, including Kate’s iconic creamy cleanser and nourishing face cream. When used as a daily routine, you’ll experience softer, more hydrated, refreshed-looking skin.

$85$68
WITH CODE EXTRA20
3-Piece Advanced Anti-Aging Set
3-Piece Advanced Anti-Aging Set
Kate Somerville
3-Piece Advanced Anti-Aging Set

Transform the comprehensive signs of aging with Kate’s Peptide-rich clinical age repair trio designed to smooth fine lines and deep wrinkles, improve skin luminosity and firmness, and dramatically smooth, lift and depuff the delicate eye area.

$326$261
WITH CODE EXTRA20
Glow in A Wink Kit
Glow in A Wink Kit
Kate Somerville
Glow in A Wink Kit

Get three of Kate’s award-winning, clinically formulated ExfoliKate products that utilize powerhouse AHAs and fruit enzymes to help reveal smoother texture, improved pores and younger-looking, glowing skin.

$72$58
WITH CODE EXTRA20
Kate's Wrinkle Warrior Duo
Kate's Wrinkle Warrior Duo
Kate Somerville
Kate's Wrinkle Warrior Duo

Kate’s Wrinkle Warrior duo features her super hydrating serum + moisturizer makeup primer and multi-tasking eye gel formulated with Hyaluronic Acid for visibly smoother, plumper, dewy-looking skin.

$126$100
WITH CODE EXTRA20
Stressed Skin Recovery Kit
Stressed Skin Recovery Kit
Kate Somerville
Stressed Skin Recovery Kit

The DeliKate collection is made to provide instant and lasting relief for days when skin is stressed, irritated, or tight. This trio includes a calming cleanser, soothing serum and restorative cream to hydrate and relieve troubled skin while promoting a healthy skin barrier. 

$154$123
WITH CODE EXTRA20

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% On REN Clean Skincare Bestsellers

Save 25% on Peter Thomas Roth's Best-Selling Skincare at Dermstore

Save 25% On Celeb-Loved NuFace Devices During This Rare Sale

Get Up to 25% Off Top Skincare Brands at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

Save 25% On All of Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Self-Care Routine

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine