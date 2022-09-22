One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just added new styles with even steeper mark downs up to 40% off — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale for under $200 in both classic and trendy silhouettes. Some of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses and shoulder bags, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

To officially welcome fall and transition your closet into the new season, shop our favorite pieces from the Kate Spade sale.

Knott Extra-Large Satchel Kate Spade Knott Extra-Large Satchel With enough room to fit a 13" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this satchel is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. $498 $324 Buy Now

Knott Large Tote Kate Spade Knott Large Tote The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall. $328 $230 Buy Now

