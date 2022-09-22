Kate Spade Designer Sale: Save Up to 40% On Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just added new styles with even steeper mark downs up to 40% off — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale for under $200 in both classic and trendy silhouettes. Some of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses and shoulder bags, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.
To officially welcome fall and transition your closet into the new season, shop our favorite pieces from the Kate Spade sale.
With enough room to fit a 13" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this satchel is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward.
For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.
The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall.
Add some structure to your life with this polished mini satchel.
Nothing says back-to-school quite like a classic backpack, and the simple black color makes it a great choice for adults and kids alike.
A perfect gift for the tennis pro in your life. Let her know she's the queen of the court with these golden racquets and pearls.
A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.
