Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 30% off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing, Jewelry and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Kate Spade Designer Sale
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide sale offering an extra discount on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just got better with even steeper mark downs giving an extra 30% off everything using code COZY30 — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks. 

Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses and shoulder bags, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

To officially welcome fall and transition your closet into the new season, shop our favorite pieces from the Kate Spade sale. 

Knott Extra-Large Satchel
Knott Extra-large Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Extra-Large Satchel

With enough room to fit a 13" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this satchel is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. 

$498$227
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee
Kate Spade
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee

Get rid of your basic tees this fall and add this chic Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee to your wardrobe.

$128$90
Sequin Shell
Sequin Shell
Kate Spade
Sequin Shell

If you're looking for an outfit for a holiday party, date night, or any event this fall, this two-piece sequin matching set is just what you need.

$278$195
TOP
$278$195
SKIRT
Roulette North South Crossbody
Roulette North South Crossbody
Kate Spade
Roulette North South Crossbody

For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.

$178$62
Knott Large Tote
Knott Large Tote
Kate Spade
Knott Large Tote

The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall.

$328$161
Avenue Mini Satchel
Avenue Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Mini Satchel

Add some structure to your life with this polished mini satchel.

$328$138
Maren Pumps
Maren Pumps
Kate Spade
Maren Pumps

Make a statement this fall with these Maren Pumps in the print everyone loves — Leopard!

$228$160
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops
Kate Spade
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops

The perfect gift for your special someone who loves to sparkle. 

$58$41
Day Pack Medium Backpack
Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
Day Pack Medium Backpack

Nothing says back-to-school quite like a classic backpack, and the simple black color makes it a great choice for adults and kids alike.

$289$104
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.

$178$75
Willow Wedge Booties
Willow Wedge Booties
Kate Spade
Willow Wedge Booties

Stay cozy and stylish while wearing these shearling-lined lace-up wedge booties.

$298$209

