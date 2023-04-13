To help you shop for Mom, Kate Spade launched a can't-miss sale with bright, timeless colors. The spring savings event will help restock the mother-figure in your life's closet with some majorly marked-down Kate Spade goodness. Whether you're shopping for polished purses, jewelry, or even a new phone case, you'll find huge Kate Spade deals to gift Mom this Mother's Day.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Until Monday April 17, Kate Spade is offering an extra 20% off with the code SAVE20. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, wallets, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh Mom's collection for a night on the town, an upcoming vacation or just needs an everyday tote, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and accessories this week.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade spring deals ahead of Mother's Day. These picks would make gorgeous graduation gifts, too.

Meringue Small Crossbody Kate Spade Meringue Small Crossbody The Meringue Small Crossbody comes in a spring bright lime color with an adjustable crossbody strap. $348 $278 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress Kate Spade Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. $398 $318 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Hudson Large Backpack Kate Spade Hudson Large Backpack Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. $358 $286 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $298 $167 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. $348 $195 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Spring

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting

The Best Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems to Make Her Day

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Moroccanoil, NuFace, Laneige & More

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

20 Best Mother's Day Gift Basket Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save 75% on New Spring Handbags