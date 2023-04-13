Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Save On the Perfect Spring Accessories Ahead of Mother's Day

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Presidents Day Sale
Kate Spade

To help you shop for Mom, Kate Spade launched a can't-miss sale with bright, timeless colors. The spring savings event will help restock the mother-figure in your life's closet with some majorly marked-down Kate Spade goodness. Whether you're shopping for polished purses, jewelry, or even a new phone case, you'll find huge Kate Spade deals to gift Mom this Mother's Day. 

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Until Monday April 17, Kate Spade is offering an extra 20% off with the code SAVE20. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, wallets, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.   

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh Mom's collection for a night on the town, an upcoming vacation or just needs an everyday tote, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and accessories this week. 

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade spring deals ahead of Mother's Day. These picks would make gorgeous graduation gifts, too. 

Knott Tulip Toss Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote
Knott Tulip Toss Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade
Knott Tulip Toss Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote

This embossed leather bag with beautiful florals is just the right size for all of your essentials. 

$378$302
WITH CODE SAVE20
Meringue Small Crossbody
Meringue Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Meringue Small Crossbody

The Meringue Small Crossbody comes in a spring bright lime color with an adjustable crossbody strap.

$348$278
WITH CODE SAVE20
Sam Icon Dragonfly Embellished Straw Small Tote
Sam Icon Dragonfly Embellished Straw Small Tote
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Dragonfly Embellished Straw Small Tote

We adore this straw tote bag for its bold dragonfly and flower embellishments. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.

$398$318
WITH CODE SAVE20
Shade Crystal Embellished 3D Cloud Crossbody
Shade Crystal Embellished 3d Cloud Crossbody
Kate Spade
Shade Crystal Embellished 3D Cloud Crossbody

Kate Spade's new crossbody brings the rain and the shine. It features a 3D metallic cloud with crystals and 'raindrop' chain accents for a high-shine statement.

$498$398
WITH CODE SAVE20
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag
Kate Spade
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag

Bring a beautiful bouquet wherever you go with top-handle bag embellished with colorful floral accents. 

$448$358
WITH CODE SAVE20
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348$278
WITH CODE SAVE20
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Kate Spade
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress

Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. 

$398$318
WITH CODE SAVE20
Hudson Large Backpack
Hudson Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Hudson Large Backpack

Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. 

$358$286
WITH CODE SAVE20
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$167
WITH CODE SAVE20
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348$195
WITH CODE SAVE20

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Spring

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting

The Best Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems to Make Her Day

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Moroccanoil, NuFace, Laneige & More

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

20 Best Mother's Day Gift Basket Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save 75% on New Spring Handbags