Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade
Nordstrom Rack never fails to offer amazing deals on top fashion brands. The retailer's current Kate Spade event marks down stylish sunglasses, jewelry and handbags up to 75% off. 

Right now, shoppers can score deep discounts on some of the brand's best accessories, from eye catching earrings and pendant necklaces to sophisticated sunglasses, timeless watches and whimsical bags.

The Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel is the perfect bag to carry your summer essentials, and at 55% off, we're tempted to buy it in all three colors. The Amarissa 59mm Aviator Sunglasses are also on deep discount, marked down from $180 to just $45, while the CZ Flower Drop Huggie Earrings are too cute not to shop at just $17. 

Nordstrom Rack's Kate Spade sales event ends Thursday. Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel
Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel
The bag comes with an optional adjustable shoulder strap and a removable drawstring pouch. 
$145 (REGULARLY $328)
Amarissa 59mm Aviator Sunglasses
Amarissa 59mm Aviator Sunglasses
This classic style is 75% off! 
$45 (REGULARLY $180)
Small Trifold Wallet
Small Trifold Wallet
Crafted from smooth Italian leather, this wallet features a mini spade heart twistlock closure that opens up to plenty of slots for your growing card collection.
$65 (REGULARLY $148)
Sawyer Street Declan Leather Crossbody Bag
Sawyer Street Declan Leather Crossbody Bag
This compact rectangular crossbody bag carries only what you need for the day or evening.
$100 (REGULARLY $248)
Enamel Flower Crystal Linear Drop Earrings
Enamel Flower Crystal Linear Drop Earrings
These linear earrings are designed with lots of thoughtful details: like the sparkly crystal centers and heart-shaped petals.
$32 (REGULARLY $88)
Raise the Bar Pave Crystal Bar Pendant Necklace
Raise the Bar Pave Crystal Bar Pendant Necklace
Pave crystals offer just a hint of sparkle. 
$30 (REGULARLY $68)
Jalena 49mm Gradient Sunglasses
Jalena 49mm Gradient Sunglasses
These frames couldn't be more glamorous. 
$45 (REGULARLY $180)
Joylyns Round 50mm Sunglasses
Joylyns Round 50mm Sunglasses
These lightweight, rounded sunglasses will become your go-to pair. 
$60 (REGULARLY $180)
Phoenix Leather Wallet
Phoenix Leather Wallet
This sleek wallet could double as a clutch for a night out. 
$100 (REGULARLY $249)
Betty Small Half Moon Crossbody Bag
Betty Small Half Moon Crossbody Bag
A modern take on a silhouette from the Kate Spade archives.
$160 (REGULARLY $358)
CZ Flower Drop Huggie Earrings
CZ Flower Drop Huggie Earrings
Flirty and feminine! 
$17 (REGULARLY $59)
Pave Rhinestone Hoop Drop Earrings
Pave Rhinestone Hoop Drop Earrings
Add subtle sparkle to your look. 
$17 (REGULARLY $58)
Gold Plated Leaf Collar Necklace
Gold Plated Leaf Collar Necklace
Feel like royalty with this elegant necklace. 
$36 (REGULARLY $98)
Raven Scallop Smart Watch, 42mm
Raven Scallop Smart Watch, 42mm
Add just a hint of playfulness to your day while keeping up with your busy schedule. 
$120 (REGULARLY $338)
Annadale Link Bracelet Watch, 30mm
Annadale Link Bracelet Watch, 30mm
The spade links offer just a little extra detail. 
$120 (REGULARLY $248)

