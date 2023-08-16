Sales & Deals

Kate Spade Surprise Has Best-Selling Handbags for Fall Up to 70% Off — But Only for Today

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! Whether you're shopping for a new work tote, a wear-everywhere belt bag, or a stylish backpack for the new school year, Kate Spade Surprise is having a sitewide sale with can't-miss deals on best-selling designs. 

For one last day today, you can save up to 70% on every Kate Spade purse, tote, satchel, crossbody bag and more. With nearly 250 handbags to choose from, you're bound to find a bag that pairs perfectly with any outfit — whether that be a fall wedding guest dress or back-to-school look.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

The huge Kate Spade Surprise sale event includes deals on popular styles like Kate Spade's Perry Leather Laptop Tote and Rosie Crossbody that are perfect to carry into the new season. With fall right around the corner, there is no better time to upgrade your wardrobe with a new handbag that will perfectly match any cozy look. 

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale before the deals disappear after midnight tonight.

Mulberry Street Lise Satchel
Mulberry Street Lise Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise
Mulberry Street Lise Satchel

This elegant satchel with top handle and detachable straps looks incredibly polished.  

$379$114
Emmie Flap Crossbody
Emmie Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Emmie Flap Crossbody

Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody from Kate Spade.

$299$90
Schuyler Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade Surprise
Schuyler Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York

Looking for the perfect work tote? The Schuyler Medium Tote features a spacious interior with back zip and front slip pockets. 

$359$144
Staci Medium Satchel
Staci Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Medium Satchel

Kate Spade's Staci Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather to compliment any look.

$399$120
Rosie Crossbody
Rosie Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Rosie Crossbody

Kate Spade's Rosie Crossbody bag is made of pebbled leather and features an interior front zip and back slip pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$399$160
Darcy Small Black Bucket
Kate Spade Darcy Small Black Bucket
Kate Spade Surprise
Darcy Small Black Bucket

Shoppers love the chic aesthetic and super functional make of this leather-centric bucket bag.

$359$108
Perry Leather Laptop Tote
Perry Leather Laptop Tote
Kate Spade Surprise
Perry Leather Laptop Tote

If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head back to school or return to the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's Perry Leather Laptop Tote for its quality.

$459$138
Weston Shoulder Bag
Weston Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Weston Shoulder Bag

The chic and functional Weston Shoulder Bag comes in five different colors to perfectly match your fall looks. 

$399$120
Leila Dome Backpack
Leila Dome Backpack
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Dome Backpack

Take on the new school year with Kate Spade's Leila Dome Backpack. 

$399$139
Luna Crescent Crossbody
Luna Crescent Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Luna Crescent Crossbody

Pair Kate Spade's Luna Crescent Crossbody with a cozy sweater and you'll be ready to take on the day.

$329$99

