Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything
It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! The huge Surprise Sale event is back, and it's bigger than ever with everything up to 75% off on the website.
That includes the brand's beloved handbag styles and leather accessories, including totes, crossbody bags, satchels and wallets. Stunning jewelry like an enamel bangle and huggie earrings are on sale, too. Don't forget to check out Kate Spade clothing, which ranges from feminine floral dresses to warm winter coats with prices you don't want to miss.
Currently, the sale is offering bundles on select bag and wallet pairings (starting at $79) with the promo code MAKEITTWO. Plus, the Surprise Sale site has daily deals that gets updated every day -- for Tuesday only get an extra 20% off on the Spade Link collection with the code TAKEYOURPICK.
With Valentine's Day coming up, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is the perfect place to shop for fashion gifts.
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's favorite picks below.
