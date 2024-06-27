Kate Spade's End of Season Sale is on now and you can score an extra 50% off already discounted styles for summer.
As Independence Day quickly approaches, so many of our favorite fashion brands are dropping star-spangled deals on summer must-haves. If your closet could use a little dose of designer, Kate Spade's End of Season Sale has you covered. Warm weather favorites and year-round staples are both majorly marked down for the 4th of July.
Now through Sunday, July 7, Kate Spade's massive End of Season Sale is taking an extra 50% off clothing, handbags, jewelry and shoes that are already discounted for even bigger savings. These Kate Spade 4th of July deals include everything you could need for a summer wardrobe refresh to take on the sunny days in style. Along with the brand's classic purses, there are double discounts on breezy sundresses, sandals, and brightly colored accessories.
From backyard barbecues to beach getaways and summer weddings, there's something for every occasion in this Kate Spade sale. With deals this good, we have a feeling that the most popular finds won't be around for long. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop before it's too late.
Best Kate Spade 4th of July Deals
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag offers major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.
Melrose Sandals
Elevate your look this summer with a pair of strappy sandals that are a Barbiecore dream.
Essential Medium Backpack
Crafted from durable pebbled leather, Kate Spade's new Essential Backpack is just what you need for a casual outing. It features an interior zip pocket and comes in four different colors like violet and classic black.
Lauren Pom Pom Floral Slide Sandals
Kate Spade's classic slides with Pom Pom Floral embroidery are perfect for days by the pool.
Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody
Made from color-block lamb leather with an intricately woven handle, the Boxxy screams summer.
Anita Poplin Dress
Make a bold statement this summer in Kate Spade's Anita dress in pink poplin.
Flora Faux Patent Leather Bracelet Crossbody
Made from faux patent leather, this new style features a floral handle that doubles as a bracelet.
Katy Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade's new Katy shoulder bag is a trip back to the '90s. Made from textured leather, this sleek bag has a magnetic snap flap closure and microsuede lining.
Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel
On sale in both green and pink, this colorful new member of Kate Spade's Knott family is designed with practicality in mind. Features include a detachable crossbody strap and a zip-top closure for easy storage.
Boxxy Colorblocked Tote
For days when you just have a few things to carry, this adorable tote is a total show stopper.
Serena Satchel
This vibrant yet sophisticated leather satchel is perfect for days at the office.
Bleecker Large Tote
Crafted from durable Saffiano leather, this large tote has plenty of room for your everyday essentials, including a 13" laptop.
Delphine Sandals
Step into summer in style with these adorable sandals, embroidered with bright dotty florals.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
RELATED CONTENT: