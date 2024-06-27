Shop
Kate Spade's 4th of July Is Too Good to Miss: Take an Extra 50% Off Summer-Ready Bags, Dresses and More

Kate Spade End of Season Sale
Kate Spade
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:48 PM PDT, June 27, 2024

Kate Spade's End of Season Sale is on now and you can score an extra 50% off already discounted styles for summer.

As Independence Day quickly approaches, so many of our favorite fashion brands are dropping star-spangled deals on summer must-haves. If your closet could use a little dose of designer, Kate Spade's End of Season Sale has you covered. Warm weather favorites and year-round staples are both majorly marked down for the 4th of July.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Sunday, July 7, Kate Spade's massive End of Season Sale is taking an extra 50% off clothing, handbags, jewelry and shoes that are already discounted for even bigger savings. These Kate Spade 4th of July deals include everything you could need for a summer wardrobe refresh to take on the sunny days in style. Along with the brand's classic purses, there are double discounts on breezy sundresses, sandals, and brightly colored accessories.

From backyard barbecues to beach getaways and summer weddings, there's something for every occasion in this Kate Spade sale. With deals this good, we have a feeling that the most popular finds won't be around for long. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop before it's too late.

Best Kate Spade 4th of July Deals

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag offers major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348 $122

Shop Now

Melrose Sandals

Melrose Sandals
Kate Spade

Melrose Sandals

Elevate your look this summer with a pair of strappy sandals that are a Barbiecore dream.

$248 $99

Shop Now

Essential Medium Backpack

Essential Medium Backpack
Kate Spade

Essential Medium Backpack

Crafted from durable pebbled leather, Kate Spade's new Essential Backpack is just what you need for a casual outing. It features an interior zip pocket and comes in four different colors like violet and classic black.

$328 $140

Shop Now

Lauren Pom Pom Floral Slide Sandals

Lauren Pom Pom Floral Slide Sandals
Kate Spade

Lauren Pom Pom Floral Slide Sandals

Kate Spade's classic slides with Pom Pom Floral embroidery are perfect for days by the pool.

$148 $67

Shop Now

Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody

Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody
Kate Spade

Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody

Made from color-block lamb leather with an intricately woven handle, the Boxxy screams summer.

$498 $199

Shop Now

Anita Poplin Dress

Anita Poplin Dress
Kate Spade

Anita Poplin Dress

Make a bold statement this summer in Kate Spade's Anita dress in pink poplin.

$428 $129

Shop Now

Flora Faux Patent Leather Bracelet Crossbody

Flora Faux Patent Leather Bracelet Crossbody
Kate Spade

Flora Faux Patent Leather Bracelet Crossbody

 Made from faux patent leather, this new style features a floral handle that doubles as a bracelet.

$398 $169

Shop Now

Katy Medium Shoulder Bag

Katy Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade

Katy Medium Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade's new Katy shoulder bag is a trip back to the '90s. Made from textured leather, this sleek bag has a magnetic snap flap closure and microsuede lining.

$358 $126

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel

Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel

On sale in both green and pink, this colorful new member of Kate Spade's Knott family is designed with practicality in mind. Features include a detachable crossbody strap and a zip-top closure for easy storage.

$378 $133

Shop Now

Boxxy Colorblocked Tote

Boxxy Colorblocked Tote
Kate Spade

Boxxy Colorblocked Tote

For days when you just have a few things to carry, this adorable tote is a total show stopper.

$498 $199

Shop Now

Serena Satchel

Serena Satchel
Kate Spade

Serena Satchel

This vibrant yet sophisticated leather satchel is perfect for days at the office.

$348 $122

Shop Now

Bleecker Large Tote

Bleecker Large Tote
Kate Spade

Bleecker Large Tote

Crafted from durable Saffiano leather, this large tote has plenty of room for your everyday essentials, including a 13" laptop.

$248 $99

Shop Now

Delphine Sandals

Delphine Sandals
Kate Spade

Delphine Sandals

Step into summer in style with these adorable sandals, embroidered with bright dotty florals.

$228 $91

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

