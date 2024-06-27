As Independence Day quickly approaches, so many of our favorite fashion brands are dropping star-spangled deals on summer must-haves. If your closet could use a little dose of designer, Kate Spade's End of Season Sale has you covered. Warm weather favorites and year-round staples are both majorly marked down for the 4th of July.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Sunday, July 7, Kate Spade's massive End of Season Sale is taking an extra 50% off clothing, handbags, jewelry and shoes that are already discounted for even bigger savings. These Kate Spade 4th of July deals include everything you could need for a summer wardrobe refresh to take on the sunny days in style. Along with the brand's classic purses, there are double discounts on breezy sundresses, sandals, and brightly colored accessories.

From backyard barbecues to beach getaways and summer weddings, there's something for every occasion in this Kate Spade sale. With deals this good, we have a feeling that the most popular finds won't be around for long. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop before it's too late.

Best Kate Spade 4th of July Deals

Melrose Sandals Kate Spade Melrose Sandals Elevate your look this summer with a pair of strappy sandals that are a Barbiecore dream. $248 $99 Shop Now

Essential Medium Backpack Kate Spade Essential Medium Backpack Crafted from durable pebbled leather, Kate Spade's new Essential Backpack is just what you need for a casual outing. It features an interior zip pocket and comes in four different colors like violet and classic black. $328 $140 Shop Now

Katy Medium Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Katy Medium Shoulder Bag Kate Spade's new Katy shoulder bag is a trip back to the '90s. Made from textured leather, this sleek bag has a magnetic snap flap closure and microsuede lining. $358 $126 Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel On sale in both green and pink, this colorful new member of Kate Spade's Knott family is designed with practicality in mind. Features include a detachable crossbody strap and a zip-top closure for easy storage. $378 $133 Shop Now

Boxxy Colorblocked Tote Kate Spade Boxxy Colorblocked Tote For days when you just have a few things to carry, this adorable tote is a total show stopper. $498 $199 Shop Now

Serena Satchel Kate Spade Serena Satchel This vibrant yet sophisticated leather satchel is perfect for days at the office. $348 $122 Shop Now

Bleecker Large Tote Kate Spade Bleecker Large Tote Crafted from durable Saffiano leather, this large tote has plenty of room for your everyday essentials, including a 13" laptop. $248 $99 Shop Now

Delphine Sandals Kate Spade Delphine Sandals Step into summer in style with these adorable sandals, embroidered with bright dotty florals. $228 $91 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

