Kate Spade's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts

By Lauren Gruber‍
Kate Spade Designer Sale
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide Black Friday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Through November 27, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering designer deals up to 50% off using code BLACKFRIYAY — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots. 

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

To get a head start on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Black Friday deals available now. 

Knott Extra-Large Satchel
Knott Extra-large Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Extra-Large Satchel

With enough room to fit a 13" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this satchel is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. 

$498$227
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
Poplin Puff-Sleeve Tee
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee
Kate Spade
Poplin Puff-Sleeve Tee

Get rid of your basic tees this fall and add this chic Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee to your wardrobe.

$128$63
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
Sequin Shell
Sequin Shell
Kate Spade
Sequin Shell

If you're looking for an outfit for a holiday party, date night, or any event this fall, this two-piece sequin matching set is just what you need.

$278$195
TOP
$278$195
SKIRT
Willow Wedge Booties
Willow Wedge Booties
Kate Spade
Willow Wedge Booties

Stay cozy and stylish while wearing these shearling-lined lace-up wedge booties.

$298$179
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
Roulette North South Crossbody
Roulette North South Crossbody
Kate Spade
Roulette North South Crossbody

For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.

$178$62
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
Avenue Mini Satchel
Avenue Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Mini Satchel

Add some structure to your life with this polished mini satchel.

$328$138
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops
Kate Spade
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops

The perfect gift for your special someone who loves to sparkle. 

$58$35
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.

$178$88
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY
Maren Pumps
Maren Pumps
Kate Spade
Maren Pumps

Make a statement this fall with these Maren Pumps in the print everyone loves — Leopard!

$228$160
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

