One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Today only, the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code CYBERMON — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

To get a head start on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals available now.

Knott Commuter Laptop Bag Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. $348 $174 WITH CODE CYBERMON Shop Now

Poplin Puff-Sleeve Tee Kate Spade Poplin Puff-Sleeve Tee Get rid of your basic tees this fall and add this chic Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee to your wardrobe. $128 $54 WITH CODE CYBERMON Shop Now

Sequin Shell Kate Spade Sequin Shell If you're looking for an outfit for a holiday party, date night, or any event this fall, this two-piece sequin matching set is just what you need. $278 $195 TOP Shop Now $278 $195 SKIRT Shop Now

Maren Pumps Kate Spade Maren Pumps Make a statement this fall with these Maren Pumps in the print everyone loves — leopard! $228 $137 WITH CODE CYBERMON Shop Now

