Kate Spade's Cyber Monday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 60% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts

By Lauren Gruber‍
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Today only, the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code CYBERMON — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots. 

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

To get a head start on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals available now. 

Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Commuter Laptop Bag

With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. 

$348$174
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Roulette North South Crossbody
Roulette North South Crossbody
Kate Spade
Roulette North South Crossbody

For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.

$178$53
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Poplin Puff-Sleeve Tee
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee
Kate Spade
Poplin Puff-Sleeve Tee

Get rid of your basic tees this fall and add this chic Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee to your wardrobe.

$128$54
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet
Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet

If your wallet is due for a refresh, snag this simple genuine leather option at a great price.

$138$55
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Sequin Shell
Sequin Shell
Kate Spade
Sequin Shell

If you're looking for an outfit for a holiday party, date night, or any event this fall, this two-piece sequin matching set is just what you need.

$278$195
TOP
$278$195
SKIRT
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.

$178$64
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Willow Wedge Booties
Willow Wedge Booties
Kate Spade
Willow Wedge Booties

Stay cozy and stylish while wearing these shearling-lined lace-up wedge booties.

$298$179
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel

In a wintry forest green hue, this croc satchel is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list.

$398$199
WITH CODE CYBERMON
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops
Kate Spade
That Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops

The perfect gift for your special someone who loves to sparkle. 

$58$29
WITH CODE CYBERMON
Maren Pumps
Maren Pumps
Kate Spade
Maren Pumps

Make a statement this fall with these Maren Pumps in the print everyone loves — leopard!

$228$137
WITH CODE CYBERMON

