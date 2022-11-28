Kate Spade's Cyber Monday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 60% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Today only, the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code CYBERMON — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
Now is a great time to refresh your fall accessories and wardrobe with affordable designer bags and dresses. We've found the best Kate Spade purses on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.
To get a head start on holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals available now.
With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward.
For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.
Get rid of your basic tees this fall and add this chic Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee to your wardrobe.
If your wallet is due for a refresh, snag this simple genuine leather option at a great price.
If you're looking for an outfit for a holiday party, date night, or any event this fall, this two-piece sequin matching set is just what you need.
A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.
Stay cozy and stylish while wearing these shearling-lined lace-up wedge booties.
In a wintry forest green hue, this croc satchel is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list.
The perfect gift for your special someone who loves to sparkle.
Make a statement this fall with these Maren Pumps in the print everyone loves — leopard!
RELATED CONTENT:
Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals From Adidas, Nike, Allbirds, Hoka and More
Get 50% Off The lululemon Studio Mirror for Cyber Monday
Wayfair Cyber Monday Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: The Best Holiday Deals to Shop Now
Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
Give Your Bedroom a Refresh During Brooklinen's Cyber Monday Sale
15 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale
50 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop from Amazon Today
Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair
lululemon Cyber Monday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now