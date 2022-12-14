One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where double discounts are being offered on sale styles right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time for to shop for stylish holiday gifts, the Kate Spade sale is offering an extra 40% off items on sale with the code 40OFF at checkout.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through December 25, shoppers can take up to 60% off Kate Spade winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots. To help refresh your winter wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

To finish up your holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now.

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $348 $146 WITH CODE 40OFF Shop Now

Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote Kate Spade Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. $358 $182 WITH CODE 40OFF Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

