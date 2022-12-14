Shopping

Kate Spade's End of Season Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags That Make Great Gifts

By Lauren Gruber
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where double discounts are being offered on sale styles right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time for to shop for stylish holiday gifts, the Kate Spade sale is offering an extra 40% off items on sale with the code 40OFF at checkout.

Now through December 25, shoppers can take up to 60% off Kate Spade winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots. To help refresh your winter wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

To finish up your holiday gifting and transition your closet into the new season, keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now. 

Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Kate Spade
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody

Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.

$298$152
WITH CODE 40OFF
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel

In a wintry forest green hue, this croc satchel is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list.

$398$203
WITH CODE 40OFF
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$348$146
WITH CODE 40OFF
Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote
Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote
Kate Spade
Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote

For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. 

$358$182
WITH CODE 40OFF
Cleo Faux Fur Small Chain Bucket Bag
Cleo Faux Fur Small Chain Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Cleo Faux Fur Small Chain Bucket Bag

Add a luxurious feel to any look this winter with a bucket bag crafted from sumptuous faux fur. 

$398$203
WITH CODE 40OFF
Roulette North South Crossbody
Roulette North South Crossbody
Kate Spade
Roulette North South Crossbody

For the busybody who's always on the go, this crossbody bag keeps all of your essentials hands, including an iPhone.

$178$53
WITH CODE 40OFF
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

A '90s staple, shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season.

$178$75
WITH CODE 40OFF
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel

A compact satchel that ties it all together, this is an excellent bag to take on vacation or out to a wedding. 

$298$107
WITH CODE 40OFF

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

