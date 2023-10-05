If the drop in temperature and pumpkin spice everything didn't clue you in, it's officially fall. That means it's time to update your wardrobe with fall clothing and accessories to step into the season in style. Luckily, Kate Spade has kicked off a huge Fall Sale with sitewide deals on new arrivals and fan-favorites. From designer handbags to sweaters, coats and booties, you're sure to find something you love with Kate Spade's deepest discounts.

Shop the Kate Spade Fall Sale

Now through Tuesday, October 10, Kate Spade is offering 30% off your entire purchase with code TAKE30. The fall deals also apply to styles that are already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you're looking to update your own purse collection or searching for the perfect gift ahead of the holiday shopping rush, Kate Spade's Fall Sale is not one to miss.

While Kate Spade's designer bags typically come at a premium price, the fall sale is your opportunity to grab some of the top-selling accessory styles for less. We have a feeling that popular styles won't be around for long though. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop during the Fall Sale before it's too late.

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel More colors mean more opportunities to wear Kate Spade's Knott bag complete with cinched knotted sides and multiple pockets to organize everything. $348 $171 With code TAKE30 Shop Now

Winnie Booties Kate Spade Winnie Booties These leather booties are made with chunky platform soles to keep you comfortable all day long. $248 $198 With code TAKE30 Shop Now

Sinch Medium Backpack Kate Spade Sinch Medium Backpack This bag easily fits all your things, including an iPad, and the straps adjust to your perfect fit. Plus, it's versatile enough to carry to the office or weekend brunch. $328 $138 With code TAKE30 Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it, or sling it over your shoulder when you find your hands full. $348 $244 With code TAKE30 Shop Now

Puddle Rain Booties Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties For those rainy days, pull on these water-resistant rubber booties so you can stylishly dodge the puddles. $148 $88 With code TAKE30 Shop Now

Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody kate spade new york Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody Feeling Indecisive? The Hudson Bag has got you covered. Adjust the straps to wear it as a crossbody, shoulder bag or anything in between. $248 $122 with code TAKE30 Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel kate spade new york Knott Medium Satchel Meet Knott. You'll notice it has clever cinched knotted sides, but that's not the only reason for its name. With multiple pockets to organize everything, there's room enough to fit your essentials, even an iPad. It's the satchel that ties it all together. $348 $146 with code TAKE30 Shop Now

