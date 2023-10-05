Sales & Deals

Kate Spade's Fall Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Deals on Our Favorite Purses, Shoes and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Fall Sale
Kate Spade
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:47 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

Shop the Kate Spade sale for 30% off all handbags, wallets, shoes and clothing for fall.

If the drop in temperature and pumpkin spice everything didn't clue you in, it's officially fall. That means it's time to update your wardrobe with fall clothing and accessories to step into the season in style. Luckily, Kate Spade has kicked off a huge Fall Sale with sitewide deals on new arrivals and fan-favorites. From designer handbags to sweaters, coats and booties, you're sure to find something you love with Kate Spade's deepest discounts. 

Shop the Kate Spade Fall Sale

Now through Tuesday, October 10, Kate Spade is offering 30% off your entire purchase with code TAKE30. The fall deals also apply to styles that are already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you're looking to update your own purse collection or searching for the perfect gift ahead of the holiday shopping rush, Kate Spade's Fall Sale is not one to miss.

While Kate Spade's designer bags typically come at a premium price, the fall sale is your opportunity to grab some of the top-selling accessory styles for less. We have a feeling that popular styles won't be around for long though. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop during the Fall Sale before it's too late.

Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag

Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade

Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag

Cozy up to the Evelyn bag, crafted from plush faux shearling. As a bonus, it can be worn on the shoulder or as a crossbody for multiple styling options.

$458 $193

With code TAKE30

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel

More colors mean more opportunities to wear Kate Spade's Knott bag complete with cinched knotted sides and multiple pockets to organize everything.

$348 $171

With code TAKE30

Shop Now

Winnie Booties

Winnie Booties
Kate Spade

Winnie Booties

These leather booties are made with chunky platform soles to keep you comfortable all day long.

$248 $198

With code TAKE30

Shop Now

Sinch Medium Backpack

Sinch Medium Backpack
Kate Spade

Sinch Medium Backpack

This bag easily fits all your things, including an iPad, and the straps adjust to your perfect fit. Plus, it's versatile enough to carry to the office or weekend brunch.

$328 $138

With code TAKE30

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it, or sling it over your shoulder when you find your hands full.

$348 $244

With code TAKE30

Shop Now

Puddle Rain Booties

Puddle Rain Booties
Kate Spade

Puddle Rain Booties

For those rainy days, pull on these water-resistant rubber booties so you can stylishly dodge the puddles.

$148 $88

With code TAKE30

Shop Now

Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody

Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody
kate spade new york

Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody

Feeling Indecisive? The Hudson Bag has got you covered. Adjust the straps to wear it as a crossbody, shoulder bag or anything in between.

$248 $122

with code TAKE30

Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel

Knott Medium Satchel
kate spade new york

Knott Medium Satchel

Meet Knott. You'll notice it has clever cinched knotted sides, but that's not the only reason for its name. With multiple pockets to organize everything, there's room enough to fit your essentials, even an iPad. It's the satchel that ties it all together.

$348 $146

with code TAKE30

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Save Up to 30% on Tory Burch's Best Shoes, Bags and Clothes for Fall

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Tory Burch's Best Shoes, Bags and Clothes for Fall

The Coach Shine Collection Is Perfect for Fall 2023

The Coach Shine Collection Is Perfect for Fall 2023

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now: Shop Coach and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now: Shop Coach and More

20 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023: Shop Totes, Backpacks and More

Style

20 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023: Shop Totes, Backpacks and More

The Best Stadium-Approved Clear Bags for Festivals, Football and More

Style

The Best Stadium-Approved Clear Bags for Festivals, Football and More

Tags: