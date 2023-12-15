There's no need to wait until Christmas to get great deals at Kate Spade.
With Christmas and New Years parties coming up, Kate Spade launched an End of Season Sale to help you get started on your holiday shopping. The Kate Spade Holiday Sale is doling out discounts on loads of Kate Spade favorites, including bifold wallets, chain card cases, tote bags, backpacks, vanity cases and more. Right now, the quality accessory brand is offering up an extra 40% off already discounted handbags and wallets with the code SAVENOW.
Shop the Kate Spade Holiday Sale
This sale is on par with this year's Kate Spade Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which also offered extra savings on select items. As these are some of Kate Spade's best deals of the season so far, we took it upon ourselves to shop the sale and select our top picks. This holiday sale ends on Dec. 20, so be sure to shop now before the best styles sell out.
Below, shop some of the best items available during the Kate Spade Holiday Sale.
Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet
This adorable houndstooth wallet is winter-ready. This small wallet has six card slots and a snap closure.
Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
This subtle messenger bag can be worn crossbody. It's made of pebbled leather and comes in four colors.
Kate Spade Expo Top-handle Bag
A bag that is wearable art. Make a statement with this handbag.
Kate Spade Sam KSNYL Nylon Universal Laptop Bag
A chic handbag for made for your laptop.
Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet
You can't go wrong with this classic pebbled leather wallet. It's spacious with 14 card slots and four slip pockets.
Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote
This simple tote is super handy as it fits an iPad, laptop and more. It comes in two neutral colors.
Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder
This cardholder is ideal for small bags. It has five card slots and comes in three colors.
Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag has the most adorable lock. Hold it by its chain strap or handle.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals