Kate Spade's Presidents Day Sale Is Taking an Extra 30% Off So Many Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $7

By Lauren Gruber
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at the Kate Spade Presidents Day Sale. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your wardrobe and accessories for spring, the Kate Spade President's Day Sale is offering an extra 30% off nearly 400 styles with the code BLOOM at checkout.

Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Presidents Day deals available now. 

Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Kate Spade
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress

Get ready for spring. This midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. 

$398$278
WITH CODE BLOOM
Hudson Large Backpack
Hudson Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Hudson Large Backpack

Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. 

$358$251
WITH CODE BLOOM
Eastwell Espadrilles
Eastwell Espadrilles
Kate Spade
Eastwell Espadrilles

Espadrilles are a definite springtime favorite and we're all about the orange tone for the season. 

$178$125
WITH CODE BLOOM
Puddle Rain Booties
Puddle Rain Booties
Kate Spade
Puddle Rain Booties

Stylishly dodge the puddles in these Kate Spade rain boots. 

$148$83
WITH CODE BLOOM
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Kate Spade
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody

Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.

$298$177
WITH CODE BLOOM
Posh Winter Loafers
Posh Winter Loafers
Kate Spade
Posh Winter Loafers

Comfortable loafers that will elevate your look. We love the faux fur accent.

$278$155
WITH CODE BLOOM
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$118
WITH CODE BLOOM
Morgan Rose Garden Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Morgan Rose Garden Zip-around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Morgan Rose Garden Zip-Around Continental Wallet

A floral, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. 

$198$111
WITH CODE BLOOM
Long PJ Set
Long PJ Set
Kate Spade
Long PJ Set

A classic pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a festive dot pattern. 

$78$46
WITH CODE BLOOM
Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote
Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote
Kate Spade
Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote

For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. 

$358$213
WITH CODE BLOOM
Sunshine Dot Airpods Pro Case
Sunshine Dot Airpods Pro Case
Kate Spade
Sunshine Dot Airpods Pro Case

Dress up your Airpods with this cute Kate Spade carrying case.

$35$20
WITH CODE BLOOM
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348$195
WITH CODE BLOOM

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

