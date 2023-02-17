Kate Spade's Presidents Day Sale Is Taking an Extra 30% Off So Many Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $7
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at the Kate Spade Presidents Day Sale. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your wardrobe and accessories for spring, the Kate Spade President's Day Sale is offering an extra 30% off nearly 400 styles with the code BLOOM at checkout.
Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Presidents Day deals available now.
Get ready for spring. This midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day.
Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop.
Espadrilles are a definite springtime favorite and we're all about the orange tone for the season.
Stylishly dodge the puddles in these Kate Spade rain boots.
Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.
Comfortable loafers that will elevate your look. We love the faux fur accent.
Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.
A floral, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills.
A classic pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a festive dot pattern.
For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town.
Dress up your Airpods with this cute Kate Spade carrying case.
Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
