Katy Perry, Kris Jenner and More Stars Who Missed the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala was a star-studded evening, but some major A-listers sat the night out. Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, Blake Lively and more Met Gala mainstays did not walk the iconic steps on Monday night.

This year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85. Its co-chairs included Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour.

While those famous faces and others made the 2023 event a night to remember, fans couldn't help but point out some of the biggest missing stars. Keep reading to see why some top celebs did not attend the annual event.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, Met Gala 2022 Gotham/Getty Images

There's no word on why the model, who attended the Met Gala last year, did not step out for the 2023 event, especially since her sister, Gigi Hadid, did.

The day before the gala, Bella took to Instagram to share videos of herself horseback riding. "Dreaming of this," she captioned the post.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Met Gala 2016 Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The superstar hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2016, but fans are always crossing their fingers for an appearance. No such luck this year, though. While Beyoncé hasn't spoken out about her reasons for missing the event, her Renaissance World Tour is just days away, as it's set to begin May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively, Met Gala 2022 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Blake Lively, a fixture of the annual fashion event, shocked fans when she revealed she wouldn't be attending the 2023 gala. When ET spoke to the actress ahead of the festivities, she joked about being unable to pick a favorite past Met Gala look.

"I can't pick a favorite," she said. "It's like picking a favorite kid, except I love my looks even more than my children, so it's even worse!

Then, on the day of the event, the mom of four shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk to her Instagram Story. "First Monday in May," she quipped alongside the shot.

Blake Lively Instagram Story

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, Met Gala 2017 Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Though the model attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29, she decided to skip out on the first Monday in May festivities.

Chrissy, who last attended the event in 2017, poked fun at her non-Met Gala plans on her Instagram Story Monday night, posting a photo of her cookbook opened to a recipe with ingredients around it, joking, "Met Ball tuna casserole."

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, Met Gala 2022 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Bieber's wife, who attended last year's event solo and the 2021 gala with her husband by her side, opted out of Monday's gala. Though Hailey wasn't on hand for the event, she was keeping up with the goings-on. She shared a video of Doja Cat being interviewed at the Met Gala to her Instagram Story.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Met Gala 2022 Gotham/Getty Images

The couple was a no-show at Monday night's event, despite having attended the 2022 soirée. Joe and Sophie, who are parents to two girls, are busy with other things, though. The day after the Met Gala, Joe's Jonas Brothers announced an upcoming tour.

Kardashian-Jenner Family Members

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While the 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner family, only certain members stepped out for the 2023 event. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner walked up the iconic steps Monday night, but Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were not in attendance.

There was no explanation for which family members sat out the event, but Kris was still there in spirit, or at least on Instagram. She shared pics of her daughters who were there and paying tribute to the man who served as the inspiration for this year's theme, Karl Lagerfeld.

Meanwhile, on their respective Instagram Stories, Kourtney posted a Met Gala meme and Khloe shared videos of her sisters at the event.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, Met Gala 2022 Gotham/Getty Images

The singer, who attended last year's event, did not step out for the 2023 Met Gala, as she was busy serving as a judge on American Idol. ET spoke to Katy Monday night, and she joked about the easier dress code at Idol, as compared to the gala.

"I guess I'm only competing with Lionel and Luke," she quipped of Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, her Idol co-judges.

"Thank God."

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, Met Gala 2019 ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After wowing fans with four looks at the 2019 Met Gala, Lady Gaga has yet to attend the event again. That held true Monday night, though she didn't offer a reason for her absence. However, Gaga just wrapped filming on Joker: Folie à Deux and recently told Wallpaper that she wants "more of a life of solitude" going forward.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Met Gala 2019 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A lot has changed for Miley Cyrus since she last attended the Met Gala in 2019. Most notably, she's no longer married to Liam Hemsworth, who was her date for that event. No word on why Miley opted out of Monday's gala; she hasn't shared reasoning publicly or posted on social media.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, Met Gala 2018 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

The Only Murders in the Building star recently finished filming the series in New York City, and has since been spotted in Los Angeles. Selena has stayed mum about her reasons for skipping the 2023 Met Gala.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Met Gala 2016 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift's last Met Gala appearance came in 2016, and her non-attendance streak did not end Monday night. It's no surprise that Swift opted out of the event, as she's currently on her Eras Tour. While she didn't play a show Monday night, she finished a run of concerts in Atlanta on Sunday and is set to begin a three night-stint in Nashville on Friday.

Zendaya

Zendaya, Met Gala 2019 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Zendaya hasn't been to the Met Gala since 2019, and hasn't shared why 2023 wasn't the year of her return. She has certainly been busy with work, with Challengers, Dune: Part Two and Euphoria all in the works.

