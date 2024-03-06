Katy Perry is stepping out in style. The "Smile" songstress beamed bright as she rocked a stylish, somewhat risqué ensemble at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards gala on Wednesday.

The American Idol judge and pop superstar walked the blue carpet outside the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and posed for photos in her sultry red look.

The singer -- who wore jet black hair pulled back into a long ponytail -- stunned in a crimson corset top and low-rise matching skirt, over a black thong which rose up over her hips.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Perry showed off a bit more of her thong, when she posed looking back over her shoulder at photographers while showing off the lace-up, skin-baring back of her top and skirt.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer laughed as she walked the carpet, towering higher than usual in sky-high platform heels that went largely unseen under the ruffles at the bottom of her skirt.

Perry's appearance at Wednesday's gala comes a little less than two weeks after the singer flew down to Sydney, Australia, to check out Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.

The "Firework" singer was spotted wearing a black crop top with her straight hair down around her shoulders as she exchanged friendship bracelets with a fan. In another video, she can be seen dancing along as Swift performs "Bad Blood."

The songstress was seated in a VIP tent alongside Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi, as well as Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Aussie stars Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann.

Check out the video below to see more.

