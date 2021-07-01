When Kelly Ripa finds something she likes, she doesn't let it go. And the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host is obsessed with The Simone blouse by Numi. Ripa wore the sweatproof and stain repellent shirt at least four times last month -- wearing it to both her talk show and her son Joaquin's high school graduation.

The mom of three has The Simone in multiple colors, and right now, shoppers can save $20 on the top during Numi's Summer Sale. Just use the code JUNE20.

As Ripa proved, the stylish button-up is totally versatile, and perfect for low-key workwear or weekend style. Dress it up like Ripa with a polished skirt, or pair with trousers to command attention in the office. Numi's bluesign® certified stain repellent technology protects the shirt from embarrassing stains like sweat, coffee or wine -- and it's machine washable.

Like Ripa, you'll fall in love with the Canadian brand, which has three other styles in its Sustainable Silk collection -- The Ida, The Audre and The Hedy -- each style is available in sizes XS to XL.

Shop Ripa's top below -- and don't forget to use code JUNE20 for $20 off your order!

