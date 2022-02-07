When Kelly Ripa finds something she likes, she doesn't let it go -- and we can totally relate to the talk show queen. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host has proven to be obsessed with The Simone blouse by Numi in particular, even wearing the sweat-proof and stain repellent shirt both on and off-air on a number of occasions -- including to her son Joaquin's high school graduation too.

While Ripa is notably a big fan of the brand -- the mom of three even has The Simone in multiple colors -- she isn't the only one obsessed with the waterproof technology of the brand. TikTok users have bragged about Numi's selection of machine-washable scoop necks, crop tops and mock neck sweaters.

And right now, shoppers can save big on Numi's loungewear for its Valentine's Day sale. Ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, Numi is hosting a major V-Day sale with 30% off on the Amelia Playsuit and the Raven In & Out Dress.

As demonstrated by Ripa, the stylish Simone button-up is totally versatile, and perfect for low-key workwear or weekend style. Dress it up like Ripa with a polished skirt, or pair with trousers to command attention in the office. Numi's bluesign® certified stain repellent technology protects the shirt from embarrassing stains like sweat, coffee or wine -- and it's machine washable.

Like Ripa, you'll fall in love with the Canadian brand, which has three other styles in its Sustainable Silk collection -- including The Ida, The Audre and The Hedy -- each available in sizes XS to XL.

Shop Ripa's top below along with deals on two loungewear styles to gift or treat yourself for Valentine's Day.

The Amelia Playsuit Numi The Amelia Playsuit The Amelia Playsuit comes with a matching tee and pant that's comfortable yet polished enough to have you ready to jump on a Zoom call. $250 $175 Buy Now

