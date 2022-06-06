The coffee-loving dad in your life will seriously appreciate this: Keurig is hosting a major site-wide sale ahead of Father's Day that sees discounts on some of its best-selling home appliances.

Now through Wednesday, June 8, shoppers can take 25% off top-rated products site-wide at Keurig with the code DAD22 — including everything from coffee makers, accessories, K-Pod cups, brews and more.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's top-rated coffee makers (both of which are included in the brand's big Father's Day sale).

Whether your dad is a notorious coffee lover (who isn't?) or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you'll be able to shop some of today's best coffee makers and kitchen appliances at can't-miss prices through Keurig — but only for a limited-time.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from Keurig's Father's Day 2022 sale. Plus, browse the best home and kitchen deals at Walmart, and check out the top knife sets to upgrade your cooking skills.

