Keurig's Best-Selling Coffee Makers Are on Major Sale Ahead of Father's Day — Take 25% Off

By ETonline Staff
The coffee-loving dad in your life will seriously appreciate this: Keurig is hosting a major site-wide sale ahead of Father's Day that sees discounts on some of its best-selling home appliances. 

Now through Wednesday, June 8, shoppers can take 25% off top-rated products site-wide at Keurig with the code DAD22 — including everything from coffee makers, accessories, K-Pod cups, brews and more.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's top-rated coffee makers (both of which are included in the brand's big Father's Day sale).

Whether your dad is a notorious coffee lover (who isn't?) or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you'll be able to shop some of today's best coffee makers and kitchen appliances at can't-miss prices through Keurig — but only for a limited-time.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from Keurig's Father's Day 2022 sale. Plus, browse the best home and kitchen deals at Walmart, and check out the top knife sets to upgrade your cooking skills.

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
$170$127
K-Cup Pod Wood & Wire Carousel
K-Cup Pod Wood & Wire Carousel
Keurig
K-Cup Pod Wood & Wire Carousel
$35$26
K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker
K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker
Keurig
K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker
$200$150
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
$160$120
Faceted Travel Mug
Faceted Travel Mug
Keurig
Faceted Travel Mug
$20$15
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
$130$97

