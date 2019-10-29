Kevin Hart is speaking out about his terrifying car crash, and how almost losing his life has changed his perspective and given him gratitude for things he says he previously overlooked.

The actor took to Instagram Tuesday evening to share an emotional video, featuring home movie footage of his recovery and his family, as well as a message about what the accident has taught him.

"Basically what you realize is that you're not in control. No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control," Hart says in voice over as the video opens. "At the end of the day, it can all be over, man."

Hart was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1. A source told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places and had to undergo major surgery. He was released 10 days after the crash.

The video he posted on Tuesday gives a brief look at his time in the hospital as he slowly but surely took his first post-surgery steps, and how he's been hitting the gym for physical therapy while on his long road to recovery.

"When God talks, you gotta listen." Hart shares. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down."

The video also shows how far Hart has come since his days in the hospital a month ago -- which shots of him exercising his legs and lifting weights, as well as spending quality time hugging and laughing with his three kids -- 14-year-old daughter Heaven, 11-year-old son Hendrix and 1-year-old son, Kenzo.

"After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof," Hart continues. "I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support."

The video also shows Hart hugging his wife, Eniko, and speaking with his doctor, who tells Hart that they estimate his recovery will likely take at least a year before he's fully back to his old self.

"Don't take today for granted because tomorrow's not promised," Hart explains. "I'm thankful for simply still being here [on] the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020."

Hart was seen in public for the first time earlier this week when the comic and was snapped at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, alongside JAY-Z and a number of other friends. Hart appeared to be in good spirits.

