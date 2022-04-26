Kiehl’s Buy One Get One Free Sale Is On: Shop the 10 Best Skincare Deals
Time is running out to shop the giant Buy One Get One Free Sale at Kiehl's — which is open to everyone no matter if you're new to the reliable and effective skincare brand or not.
For a limited time, shoppers can get discounts on a few of the best-selling skincare product duos at Kiehl's — from their beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging formula, to foaming face washes, vitamin C serums, SPF essentials, body creams and top-rated retinols, Kiehl's has a wide selection of beauty treatments and tools that will help you elevate your skincare routine this spring.
Plus, just in time for Mother's Day, shoppers will be able to purchase one of Kiehl's best-selling beauty products, and get one free as a bonus gift for their mom, too. The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or get some early gift shopping done for Mother's Day — and save big on cult-favorite beauty essentials while you're at it.
But hurry — the sales event ends tomorrow, April 27 and these best-selling skincare treatments are bound to sell out fast.
Below, check out the best skincare finds from Kiehl's Buy One Get One Free Sale — with can't-miss deals on things like eye creams, moisturizers and other anti-aging products.
This hydrating, avocado-infused eye cream aims to de-puff under eye circles, all while making the area around the eyes look visibly brighter.
Whether it's post-acne marks or signs of hyperpigmentation, this brightening dark spot corrector helps with anti-aging and repairing discolored skin.
A Kiehl's staple, this moisturizing face oil is made with lavender essential oil, squalane and evening primrose oil that work together to restore your skin overnight.
This top-rated hydrating moisturizer from Kiehl's aims to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and repair damaged flesh through anti-aging skincare ingredients.
Prime your face with this refreshing toner formula, which works to remove debris and clear pores at the source.
Treat your skin to a radiant boost with this calendula serum-infused solution.
According to the retailer, this moisturizing solution helps to keep skin feeling hydrated and plump for up to 24 hours.
Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.
Get your spring glow on with this revitalizing lactic acid treatment.
Elevate your spring skincare stock with this creamy avocado mask.
