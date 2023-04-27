Shopping

Kiehl’s Mother's Day Sale: Save 25% On Best-Selling Skincare Products and Gift Sets for Mom

By Lauren Gruber
Kiehls Spring Sale
Kiehl's

The Kiehl's Mother's Day sale is here with discounts on every one of the brand's best-sellers and gift sets. The lauded skincare brand has been around since the 1850s and been consistently delivering all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare staples. Just in time for Mother's Day, stock up on products to add to your mom's spring skin care regimen.

Right now, you can enjoy 25% off sitewide during the Kiehl's Mother's Day sale and save on all of the brand's most popular skincare, hair care, body care products and gift sets. Best of all, no code is required to snag these incredible savings. Whether you’re already a fan of Kiehl’s, looking for the perfect gift for mom or you’re looking for some new skin care products to soothe your dry skin before the new season, this Kiehl's Mother's Day sale is not one to miss. 

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on serums, face masks, and other anti-aging products for all skin types. 

Kiehl's Mother’s Day Gift Set Essentials
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Mother’s Day Gift Set Essentials
$127$89
Kiehl's Age Defying Skincare Gift Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Age Defying Skincare Gift Set
$152$99
Avocado Eye Cream
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Kiehl's
Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60$45
Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's
Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates.

$58$44
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$56$42
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$55$41
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Kiehl's
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even.

$65$49
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22$17
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.

$38$32
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$100$75
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$39$29
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream
Kiehl's
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$95$71

