Tensions are high again in the Kardashian world, but this time, Kourtney Kardashian has opted out of the drama. In the newly released trailer for season 5 of the family's hit Hulu show, The Kardashians, fans were surprised to see Kim Kardashian disparaging her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, whom she's seemed closest with in recent years.

In one scene, Kim is talking to momager Kris Jenner about her struggles as a working mother of four.

"Have you talked to Khloé about this?" Kris asks.

"No, because she's just very judgmental," Kim replies.

In a confessional interview scene, Khloé expresses, "Sisters can be vicious and brutal," just as Kim notes, "Khloé is unbearable these days."

Things come to a head when Khloé goes over to Kim's house and the siblings appear to get into an argument.

"You don't realize you sometimes have a stick up your a**," Kim tells Khloé.

"You are going through a lot right now and you're taking it out on me," Khloé tells her sister.

"Get out!" Kim shouts as Khloé walks out the door.

"Who the f**k does she think she is?" Khloé asks in a voiceover.

It seems that Khloé's focus on her two kids -- True, 6, and Tatum, 1 -- whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson, is rubbing the schedule-packed Kim the wrong way.

In one scene, Khloé declares, "I don't care what people think. I'm happy!"

As for Kourtney, who is preparing to welcome her first child with husband Travis Barker, the eldest Kardashian sister thinks it might be a good opportunity for Khloé to get out more.

"Now that Tristan is gone, maybe Khloé can be free to go out, have fun," she says, asking Khloé if she's having sex -- a question that goes unanswered.

In recent years, most of the sibling squabbles have been between Kim and Kourtney. From physical fights to emotional disagreements over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, the two eldest sisters have a history of tension.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres May 23 on Hulu.

