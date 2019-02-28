Kim Kardashian West is showing some love for her husband!

Amid friend Jonathan Cheban's 45th birthday dinner at Malibu hotspot Nobu, Kim walked her husband, Kanye West, out of the restaurant before returning inside.

The mother of three sported tight jeans, a matching denim tank and nude heels for the night out, while Kanye wore a camo jacket and dark pants. When the pair made their way outside, Kim displayed some serious PDA by sweetly kissing Kanye, before heading back into the establishment.

Backgrid

Kim and the rest of the Kardashians documented Jonathan's sushi-themed soiree -- his actual birthday was Feb. 21 -- on their Instagram Stories. Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were on hand to celebrate, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. In the videos posted online, fans will notice camera crews all around group, signaling that the outing is likely being filmed for their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The group sang Jonathan "Happy Birthday," though Kris did have to tell everyone to join in on the song, as a waiter brought out his cake that was made to look like a sushi platter and featured a plaque that read, "Happy Birthday Food God."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Fans will also notice that Khloe Kardashian was absent from the festivities, amid her relationship drama with her now-ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The NBA player allegedly made out with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

A source previously told ET that Jordyn is "devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast" following the scandal.

On Tuesday, Jordyn revealed that she was planning to share her side of the story on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, something that the Kardashians are reportedly not pleased about.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," a source told ET of their feelings about the episode, which is set to air Friday. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

"If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone," the source added.

Here's more on the drama:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Begs YouTube to Stop 'Momo Challenges' From Appearing in Kids Videos

Kim Kardashian Gives Off 'Hercules' Vibes With Two Glam Goddess Looks

Kim Kardashian Is a Redhead -- See the Fiery New 'Do!

Related Gallery